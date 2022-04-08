Miami-Dade County’s top 46 condo sales totaled $327.3 million in March, surpassing February’s total of $253.7 million.

According to data from condo.com, March sale prices ranged from $2.6 million to $30 million, reflecting continued voracious demand for high-priced condos. In February, top sales ranged from $2 million to $23 million.

The average sale price in March was just over $7.1 million, compared to $6.7 million the previous month.

The average price per square foot in March topped $1,912, and ranged between $506 per square foot and $4,573 per square foot. The average price per square foot in February was $1,875, and ranged from $573 per square foot to $4,927 per square foot.

The top sale in March was a $30 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit PH 6803 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive traded for $4,573 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller. Anthony Lauria represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale was an $18.5 million closing at the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club. Unit S-309 at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside traded for $4,168 per square foot, the second highest price per foot recorded at the development. Andre Duek and Carolina Lara represented the seller. Pamela Diaz-De-Leon and Mark Zilbert represented the buyer.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 46 sales for March:



Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, Fisher Island, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit PH 6803 | 248 days on the market | $30M | $4,573 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria

Least expensive

Trump Tower I, 16001 Collins Avenue, unit 2801 | 60 days on the market | $2.6M | $932 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Villar | Buyer’s agent: Maria Kafetzis

Most days on market

Adagio, 7939 East Drive | 1,398 days on the market | $17M | $506 psf | Listing agent: Susan Gale | Buyer’s agent: Susan Gale

Fewest days on market

Bayside Village East, 248 Washington Avenue, unit 3 | 1 day on the market | $3.5M | $1,830 psf | Listing agent: Karla Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza