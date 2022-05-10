Open Menu

Tech CEO and designer sell their waterfront Venetian Islands home for record $31.5M

Sale beats record set by Keith Rabois’ 2020 purchase

Miami /
May.May 10, 2022 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and Sirissima founder Siri Willoch Traasdahl with 25 East Rivo Alto Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, Brand-Innovators, Julian Johnston)

Venture capital investor and Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and his designer wife sold their waterfront Venetian Islands home for $31.5 million, a record for the Miami Beach island chain.

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Traashdahl and Siri Willoch Traasdahl sold the seven-bedroom, 7,347-square-foot house at 25 East Rivo Alto Drive in Miami Beach to Rivo Alto LLC, a Delaware entity, records show. The sale beats the previous record set by tech investor Keith Rabois in 2020. Rabois paid $28.9 million for a waterfront house on North Venetian Way two years ago.

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

The two-story Venetian Islands home was built in 2014 on a 0.3-acre lot with a pool, koi fish pond, a dock and 100 feet of water frontage. The property also includes a chef’s kitchen with a wine cellar, gas fire puts, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a master suite, according to a cached version of a listing for the property.

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Julian Johnston of Corcoran Group represented the sellers, and Shawn Ankari of Prime Realty Services represented the buyer. Johnston declined to comment.

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Inside the property (Julian Johnston)

Are Traasdahl is founder and CEO of Crisp, a remote consumer packaged goods software firm, as well as founder and president of Spring Capital, which invests in public equities, venture capital firms and private equity firms, according to Traasdahl’s LinkedIn. Siri Traasdahl is the founder and designer of the handmade mask company Sirissima.

Are Traasdahl paid $2.4 million for the lot in 2009, records show.

Read more

The Venetian Islands have become a haven for tech investors and executives in their exodus from Silicon Valley during the pandemic. Other buyers include Goody co-founder Ed Lando, Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson, and PayPal co-founder and billionaire Peter Thiel.

Soaring demand for waterfront homes in Miami Beach has pushed pricing to all-time highs. Coupled with limited inventory, that’s resulted in single-family home sales declining. Off-market deals and flips also became more common.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesmiami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Surfside collapse site (Getty)
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Unit 6A at 3315 Collins Avenue with Arvind Sanger (Redfin, PrathamUSA)
    Hedge funders make a deal: Faena House condo trades for $15.5M
    Hedge funders make a deal: Faena House condo trades for $15.5M
    The Gateway at Wynwood office building at 2916 North Miami Avenue with R&B Realty Group CEO Aron Rosenberg (LinkedIn, R&B Realty Group)
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    1635 West 22nd Street with Ares Management's Michael Arougheti and Randy Frankel (Michael Ruiz with LPG, Getty)
    Ares Management CEO buys Randy Frankel’s waterfront Miami Beach estate for $31.5M
    Ares Management CEO buys Randy Frankel’s waterfront Miami Beach estate for $31.5M
    Sarah and Shaya Boymelgreen with a rendering of 42 Pine (Getty, 42 Pine)
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Boymelgreens launch sales of boutique Miami Beach condos on Pine Tree Drive
    Sunstone's Bryan Giglia and Douglas Pasquale with 4041 Collins Avenue (Sunstone Hotel Investors, Google Maps)
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    Sunstone puts The Confidante Miami Beach under contract for $232M
    A photo illustration of the Four Seasons Residences at Biscane Bay (left), the Mansions at Acqualina (middle), and the 1 Hotel & Homes at Miami Beach (right) (Condo.com, iStock)
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.