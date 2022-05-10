Venture capital investor and Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and his designer wife sold their waterfront Venetian Islands home for $31.5 million, a record for the Miami Beach island chain.

Traashdahl and Siri Willoch Traasdahl sold the seven-bedroom, 7,347-square-foot house at 25 East Rivo Alto Drive in Miami Beach to Rivo Alto LLC, a Delaware entity, records show. The sale beats the previous record set by tech investor Keith Rabois in 2020. Rabois paid $28.9 million for a waterfront house on North Venetian Way two years ago.

The two-story Venetian Islands home was built in 2014 on a 0.3-acre lot with a pool, koi fish pond, a dock and 100 feet of water frontage. The property also includes a chef’s kitchen with a wine cellar, gas fire puts, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven and a master suite, according to a cached version of a listing for the property.

Julian Johnston of Corcoran Group represented the sellers, and Shawn Ankari of Prime Realty Services represented the buyer. Johnston declined to comment.

Are Traasdahl is founder and CEO of Crisp, a remote consumer packaged goods software firm, as well as founder and president of Spring Capital, which invests in public equities, venture capital firms and private equity firms, according to Traasdahl’s LinkedIn. Siri Traasdahl is the founder and designer of the handmade mask company Sirissima.

Are Traasdahl paid $2.4 million for the lot in 2009, records show.

The Venetian Islands have become a haven for tech investors and executives in their exodus from Silicon Valley during the pandemic. Other buyers include Goody co-founder Ed Lando, Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson, and PayPal co-founder and billionaire Peter Thiel.

Soaring demand for waterfront homes in Miami Beach has pushed pricing to all-time highs. Coupled with limited inventory, that’s resulted in single-family home sales declining. Off-market deals and flips also became more common.