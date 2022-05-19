Open Menu

Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard

Worth Capital acquired retail site for $342 psf

Miami /
May.May 19, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Worth Capital’s Charles “Rusty” Holzer and 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington (Getty, Google Maps)

Worth Capital’s Charles “Rusty” Holzer and 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington (Getty, Google Maps)

The son of an Andy Warhol muse galloped into Palm Beach County retail real estate, paying $16 million for a shopping center near the Wellington International equestrian center.

An entity managed by Charles “Rusty” Holzer, owner and CEO of Wellington-based Worth Capital Holdings, bought the 46,848-square-foot retail site at 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington, according to records. The deal breaks down to $342 a square foot.

Holzer’s mom is Jane Holzer, a Palm Beach real estate investor who had a celebrity run in the 1960s as an Andy Warhol muse known as “Baby Jane.” She appeared in films made by the iconic artist. Rusty Holzer’s Worth Capital has acquired, financed, developed and managed about $1 billion in various real estate deals, according to an online bio. In 2019, a Worth Capital affiliate paid $175 million for the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City.

The shopping center’s seller is an entity with ties to Equestrian Sports Production, the company that produces one of the largest horse exhibition shows in North America at Wellington International. It paid $7.2 million for the property in 2010, records show.

Completed on a 5.2-acre parcel in 2006, the shopping center’s tenants include Dunkin, the Tackeria equestrian shop and Gold Coast Feed & Supply.

Wellington is for deep-pocketed horse lovers. In March, a Delaware entity paid $26 million for an equestrian estate in Wellington owned by a trust linked to billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The property is in Evergate Stables, where Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, trains for equestrian events.

In December, Francis X. Ahearn, founder of New York City-based tech company BCM One and an equestrian aficionado, bought a waterfront spec home in Wellington for $8.2 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    palm beach countyretailshopping centerswellington

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Dacar Management's Alberto Micha-Buzali with Residences and Shoppes (LinkedIn, Dacar Management)
    Dacar scores $81M loan for Publix-anchored mixed-use project in Hialeah
    Dacar scores $81M loan for Publix-anchored mixed-use project in Hialeah
    LBCW Investments' Clay Hamlin III with 1100 25th Street and 1426 Skees Road (Loopnet, LBCW)
    Industrial play: Alliance HP trades one West Palm complex for another
    Industrial play: Alliance HP trades one West Palm complex for another
    Pebb Capital's Todd Rosenberg with 4000 Collins Avenue (Loopnet, iStock)
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    The shopping center at 12495 Southwest 88th Street (Frontier Companies)
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    E11even's Marc Roberts and Romie Chaudhari with 60 and 90 Northeast 11th Street (Marc Roberts, Abingtonemerson, Loopnet, iStock)
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    Paul Saunders with 2700 North Ocean Drive (LinkedIn, Redfin)
    Hedge funder Paul Saunders, wife sell Riviera Beach condo
    Hedge funder Paul Saunders, wife sell Riviera Beach condo
    The property at 102 Jungle Road with Ivana Trump and Tomas Maier (Google Maps, Getty, Wikipedia)
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.