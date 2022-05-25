Open Menu

JDS, Major Food Group to launch condo sales of Brickell skyscraper

90-story tower designed by William Sofield marks first Major Food Group-branded resi building

Miami /
May.May 25, 2022 02:40 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
MFG co-founders, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi with Michael Stern and renderings of their planned Brickell Tower at 888 Brickell Avenue (JDS, Getty)

Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group and Major Food Group are moving forward with their planned Brickell skyscraper.

Condo sales of Major, a 259-unit tower planned for the site at 888 Brickell Avenue, are expected to begin this summer, with prices ranging from $1.6 million to $11 million, excluding penthouses, a spokesperson for JDS said. It will mark the first branded residential building for Major Food Group, a New York-based restaurant group that’s been expanding rapidly in South Florida.

The 90-story, 1,049-foot-tall luxury condo and hotel tower will begin sales to friends and family in the next few weeks, according to JDS. The building will include a private club and food and beverage concepts operated by Major Food Group.

William Sofield’s Studio Sofield is the architect and Ken Fulk is designing the hospitality, food and beverage spaces, said Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick.

Units will range from one to four bedrooms, with furniture by Studio Sofield, and they will all have “lockout” functions that unit owners can use to close off a suite or guest room, to enter it in the hotel rental program.

The supertall will have 115,000 square feet of amenities across eight floors, with existing Major Food Group concepts and new ones, including a Chinese restaurant at the private club, Zalaznick said. In addition to the food and beverage concepts, planned amenities include a multi-level pool deck with cabanas, a 20,000-square-foot spa, a fitness center with an indoor paddle court and boxing gym, and more.

Zalaznick said it marks “the next chapter” for Major Food Group, and a “natural evolution” for the hospitality brand.

Major Food Group has more than 30 restaurants, hotels and private clubs around the world, and a number of concepts in South Florida. The group, led by Zalaznick and co-founders Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, recently opened Dirty French Steakhouse nearby in Brickell, in addition to Carbone and HaSalon in South Beach, Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove and the members’ only ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District. It also opened Sadelle’s at The Boca Raton Resort & Club, and plans to open a 10,000-square-foot Sadelle’s Restaurant and Market Place at 1212 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, which will include a gourmet market.

Stern’s Miami projects include Echo Brickell, a condo tower he co-developed with Property Markets Group; and Monad Terrace, a luxury condo development in Miami Beach.

JDS also recently broke ground on the mixed-use 1 Southside Park development in Brickell.

