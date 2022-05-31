With at least a dozen projects in the works, Brickell stands to gain over 6,000 apartments and condos over the next few years, as developers bet on continuing demand for new housing.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

This year alone, Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group and New York-based Major Food Group expect to launch presales of their planned 259-unit skyscraper, Major, with condo prices between $1.6 million and $11 million.

New York City-based Property Markets Group also proposed a pair of residential towers with 803 units, and Tel Aviv-based Gazit Globe Group proposed a 504-unit tower.

Meanwhile, Arnaud Karenti’s 13th Floor Investments continues to grapple with a parishioner who opposes the sale of the First Miami Presbyterian Church’s property at 609 Brickell Avenue, potentially scuttling the $240 million deal.

But that’s far from all of the ongoing development. Here’s a look at what’s in store for Brickell:

JDS Development, 888 Brickell Avenue

JDS plans a 259-unit tower with prices from $1.6M to $11M, excluding penthouses. The building will include a private club and food, beverage concepts operated by Major Food Group.

PMG, 102, 106, 120, 130 Southwest Eighth Street; 101 Southwest Ninth Street and 826 Southwest First Avenue

PMG plans a 1.5 million-square-foot project with a 31-story tower and 46-story tower on 1.2 acres. The towers would share a one-story lobby, 11-story garage and pool decks on the 13th and 31st floors.

13th Floor Investments and Key International, 609 Brickell Avenue

The developers propose an 80-story condo tower to be built on church property. The developer has yet to purchase the land. A parishioner opposes the deal and seeks to block its passage.

Gazit Globe Group, 90 Southwest Eighth Street

Gazit Globe’s U.S. subsidiary, Gazit Horizons, wants to develop the 643-foot tall — or more than 50-story — Brickell Gateway tower on a half-acre lot steps from Metrorail and Metromover. Gazit Horizons bought the property in 2017 for $29.5 million.

Mast Capital, 1420 South Miami Avenue

Mast Capital plans a multi-tower project with a total of 1,250 units. It would include an 80-story condo tower with about 400 units, and two multifamily buildings with 850 apartments. Mast paid $103 million for the site in December.

Harvey Hernandez, 99 Southwest Seventh Street

Harvey Hernandez wants to build a 1.6-acre, three-tower residential and marina project called Lofty Brickell. Hernandez launched sales of the first tower last year. Hernandez paid $50.5 million for the site in September.

OKO Group and Cain International, 175 Southeast 25th Road

Billionaire Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International are building the 47-story, 135-unit tower with $128.3 million in financing from Bank OZK. The developers broke ground on the project in 2020 after launching sales in 2018.

JDS Development Group, 145 Southwest 12th Street

Michael Stern’s JDS recently broke ground on 1 Southside Park, a 752-foot-tall tower. The mixed-use project calls for 1,000 residential units. Last year, the Miami City Commission unanimously approved a resolution designating the 1.5-acre site as a brownfield due to heightened levels of arsenic. The designation allows Stern to pursue state tax credits and grants from the federal EPA. Part of the development agreement with the city includes building a fire department on the ground floor. Stern paid $23.5 million for the land in 2020.

The Related Group, 444 Brickell Avenue

Related Group is moving forward with a three-tower mixed-use luxury project on the 4-acre property. Related last year launched sales of the first building, a 75-story, 324-unit Baccarat-branded condo tower. Related paid $104 million for the site in 2013.

The Related Group and Integra Investments, 1809 Brickell Avenue

Related and Integra Investments plan a pair of St. Regis-branded condo towers designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects totaling 354 units on the waterfront site.

Eichner’s Continuum Company and TSG Group, 1399 Southwest First Avenue

Continuum South Beach developer Ian Bruce Eichner and TSG Group proposed a 70-plus story condo tower. The site is home to a commercial building currently leased to the Consulate General of Mexico.

Habitat Group, 239 Southwest Ninth Street

Habitat Group is developing the three-tower Smart Brickell project with condos and a hotel component. The first building is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, according to Santiago Vanegas, CEO of Habitat Group. The second tower is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. Both will have 100 units. The final tower will have 113 units and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2025 Tower 1 is 95 percent presold, Tower 2 is 80 percent presold and the third tower is sold out, Vanegas said.