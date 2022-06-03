Sergio Leonel Agüero, the all-time top goal scorer for Manchester City, broke a new record — this time in the world of real estate.

Property records show Slak Casa Miami, an entity led by Agüero, paid $15 million for the waterfront mansion at 900 South Northlake Drive in Hollywood, doubling the previous single-family record price set in the city. New York City-based JPMorgan Chase provided a $10 million loan to Agüero’s entity.

Agüero started playing soccer in 2003 at the Argentine Independiente, a professional sports club. In 2011, he signed with Manchester City in 2011 for £35 million, or about $43.8 million.

The 12,485-square-foot house sits on nearly 1.2 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway and comes with nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It was built in 2005 and refurbished in 2020, according to Realtor.com. The property includes two wine cellars, a theater room, tennis court and fitness room.

Anthony Furnari with Grand Realty of America represented Agüero’s entity. Liz Hogan with Compass represented the sellers, Kaan Iscil and Tanya Iyriboz, according to Realtor.com and property records. The mansion was listed in January for $16.5 million.

Records show the Iyribozes paid $3.6 million for the property in 2018.

The sale breaks the previous record of $7.5 million set in January for the sale of the waterfront home at 900 North Northlake Drive in January, according to a Compass listing.

Hollywood, in Broward County, has appealed to luxury buyers.

Last June, Ronnie Amrany, the founder of a health information technology company, paid $6.9 million for the waterfront home at 914 South Southlake Drive, which had set a record at that time.

In 2020, the waterfront home at 919 South Southlake Drive sold for $4.3 million, and in 2018 a Montreal-based family trust paid $5.8 million for a two-story penthouse at Trump Hollywood.