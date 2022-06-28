Open Menu

Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo

Nancy Shevell McCartney’s father, Mike Shevell, owned the Il Lugano unit for 20 years

Miami /
Jun.June 28, 2022 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nancy Shevell McCartney with Il Lugano (Getty, Apartments.com)

Nancy Shevell McCartney with Il Lugano (Getty, Apartments.com)

Nancy Shevell McCartney, who is married to singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, sold her late father’s Palm Beach condo for $13.5 million, property records show.

Sisters Susan Cohen and Nancy McCartney, representing their father Myron “Mike” Shevell’s estate, sold unit 6C and guest suite unit 4 at Il Lugano to MD Futures LLC, tied to Atlanta-based ECI Capital.

Shevell, a trucking industry leader who owned New England Motor Freight, died in January. His daughter Nancy married the ex-Beatle in 2011. Nancy is also a cousin of broadcast journalist Barbara Walters.

ECI Capital, part of ECI Group, is led by CEO Seth Greenberg and COO and CFO Benjamin Engel, according to its website. The real estate development and management firm focuses on multifamily communities.

Read more

The Palm Beach Daily News first reported the deal.

Unit 6C spans 2,895 square feet with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, while the guest suite is 386 square feet, according to the property appraiser.

Shevell paid $3.3 million for the unit and suite in 2002, the year that Il Lugano, at 300 Seminole Avenue, was completed. The six-story, Italian-style building has about 14 units and was built on the waterfront.

Related Companies Chairman Steve Ross owned a unit in the building, which he sold in 2008 for $12.1 million.

Palm Beach has been on the receiving end of major wealth migration during the pandemic, with buyers driving up pricing of luxury single-family homes, as well as condos.

Last week, developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners paid $15.5 million for the luxury condo that tops the Tiffany & Co. building on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, which they plan to renovate and flip for $40 million.

In May, car dealership magnate Terry Taylor paid $7.5 million to acquire a renovated condo at 2770 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatecondo salesCondosluxury real estatePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Newgard's Harvey Hernandez, Lalezarian Properties’ Kevin Lalezarian and the Lofty Brickell and Miami World Tower projects (Newgard, Lalezarian Properties, Lofty Brickell, Miami World Tower)
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Todd Michael Glaser and the Tiffany & Co building in Palm Beach at 259 Worth Avenue (CA Sothebys)
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    The Oceana in Key Biscayne (Condo.com, iStock)
    Oceana Key Biscayne closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Oceana Key Biscayne closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    José Isaac Peres with 57 Ocean penthouse (Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management, 57 Ocean, iStock)
    Brazilian billionaire developer’s 57 Ocean PH sells for record $37M
    Brazilian billionaire developer’s 57 Ocean PH sells for record $37M
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor along with a rendering of the planned 16-story condominium at 1505 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables (Location Ventures, Hamed Rodriguez Architect)
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    Buyer Armen Avanessians and 157 Peruvian Avenue (Goldman Sachs, Realtor.com, iStock)
    Former Goldman Sachs exec drops $12M on Palm Beach home
    Former Goldman Sachs exec drops $12M on Palm Beach home
    Damac Properties' Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac Properties, Getty Images, iStock)
    Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
    Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.