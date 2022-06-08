What falls down bounces back — slightly.

Top condo sales for May totaled $284.1 million, $33.7 million more than in April but still behind March’s total of $327.3 million.

Data from condo.com show May sale prices for the top 45 condos ranged from $2.1 million to $15.5 million. That’s slightly above April’s top sale of a $15 million Fisher Island condo in Miami Beach, and breaks a two-month streak of Fisher Island sales topping the charts.

Toni Schrager of Brown Harris Stevens represented the sellers for the $15.5 million sale at Faena House in Miami Beach: HG Capital hedge fund manager Leonard Licht and his wife Judith.

HG Capital is based in London.

Bryan Sereny and Bill Hernandez of the Bill & Bryan Team at Douglas Elliman represented the buyers, Arvind and Shilpa Sanger.

Barely falling short of the top spot, and for the second month in a row, a $12.3 million closing at Apogee in Miami Beach clinched the second spot. That makes May a great month for the Bill & Bryan team, as they represented the sellers. Clemente Sanchez with Luxe Living Realty represented the buyer.

The 45 top sales in May averaged $6.3 million, higher than the average of $6.1 million in April and lower than the average of $7.1 million in March. The price per square foot in May ranged from $801 to $4,050, and averaged $1,907, slightly lower than April’s average of $1,931 per square foot and March’s average of $1,912 per square foot.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 45 sales for May:



Most expensive

Faena House, 3315 Collins Avenue, unit 6a | 63 days on the market | $15.5M | $3,276 psf | Listing agent: Toni Schrager with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agents: Bryan Sereny and Bill Hernandez with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Grove Isle, 2 Grove Isle Drive, unit B1702 | 11 days on the market | $2M | $863 psf | Listing agent: Alec Macias with Sea Grove Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alec Macias with Sea Grove Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5305 | 1,060 days on the market | $10.3M | $1,582 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Chartouni with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International

Fewest days on market