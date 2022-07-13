Open Menu

Summer slowdown: Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in June

Top 45 sales ranged from $1.5M to $19.2M

Miami /
Jul.July 13, 2022 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence
From top left to bottom right: Eighty Seven Park, Oceana Key Biscayne, Jade Signature, Porsche Design Tower

From top left to bottom right: Eighty Seven Park, Oceana Key Biscayne, Jade Signature, Porsche Design Tower

South Florida’s condo market is showing signs of a summer slump.
Top condo sales for June totaled $219.1 million, $65 million less than May’s total of $284.1 million and lower than April’s total of $250.4 million.

MLS data from condo.com show June sale prices for the top 45 condos ranged from $1.5 million to $19.2 million, above May’s top sale of a $15.5 million Faena House condo in Miami Beach. That’s just about the only increase.

June’s top sale was a $19.2 million closing at Eighty Seven Park in Miami Beach. David Siddons represented the seller and Debra Golan the buyer. Both agents are with Douglas Elliman.

A $14.4 million closing at Porsche Design Tower clinched the second spot. Nelson Gonzalez with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty had the listing, and Melissa Barragan with Dezer Platinum Realty represented the buyer.

June’s top 45 sales averaged $4.8 million, below May’s average of $6.3 million and April’s average of $6.1 million — and a far cry from March’s average of $7.1 million.

The average price per square foot came to $1,684 and ranged from $558 per square foot to $6,605 per square foot. This is also lower than the averages for the previous three months (May: $1,907 per square foot, April: $1,931 per square foot, March: $1,912 per square foot).

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 45 sales for June:

Most expensive

Eighty Seven Park, 8701 Collins Avenue, unit 1102/1106 | 165 days on the market | $19.2M | $3,541 psf | Listing agent: David Siddons with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Debra Golan with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Biscayne Beach, 2900 Northeast Seventh Avenue, unit 507 | 61 days on the market | $1.5M | $935 psf | Listing agent: David Concheso with Related ISG Realty | Buyer’s agent: Sumita Sengupta with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5303 | 1,566 days on the market | $10.4M | $1,649 psf | Listing agent: Rita Collins with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Fernando Alves with Charles Rutenberg Realty

Fewest days on market

Bella Mare, 6000 Island Boulevard, unit 2603 | 1 day on the market | $2.9M | $822 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ronit Perez with Suma Luxury

