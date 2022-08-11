Open Menu

All aboard! Gatsby buys railroad-themed Delray Beach retail plaza for $30M

Nader Shalom and Babak Ebrahimzadeh’s firm scooped up the Ocean City Lumber Company complex

Miami /
Aug.August 11, 2022 05:18 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gatsby Enterprises' Babak Ebrahimzadeh with 25 and 45 Northeast Second Avenue, as well as at 220 Northeast First Street

Gatsby Enterprises’ Babak Ebrahimzadeh with 25 and 45 Northeast Second Avenue, as well as at 220 Northeast First Street (Loopnet, LinkedIn)

Gatsby FL’s Nader Shalom and Babak Ebrahimzadeh bought a retail and office plaza in downtown Delray Beach for $30 million.

The duo, through an affiliate, bought the four-building, 50,000-square-foot complex at 25 and 45 Northeast Second Avenue and 220 Northeast First Street from Janet and Tim Onnen, according to records.

Southdale Properties’ Laura Allen and Cecelia Boone represented the sellers in the off-market deal. The 2.5-acre complex is formally known as Ocean City Lumber Company, an homage to its history as an early 20th century lumber yard. Some of the structures date back to 1925.

The plaza is almost fully leased, with some office vacancies, Boone said. Tenants include Bru’s Room Bar & Grill, El Camino restaurant and PurLife Cafe.

The Onnens have renovated some of the buildings since assembling the properties in the 1980s and early 1990s, according to Boone. The plaza’s overhaul included a railroad motif, as the property is just west of train tracks. The site contains a renovated historic train depot, according to the website for general contractor BAS Construction, which did the restoration.

Janet Onnen is the daughter of Larry Meisner, founder of Boca Raton-based electrical contractor Meisner Electric. The Onnens acquired the company’s Florida operations from Larry Meisner in 1983, according to its website.

It’s the latest in a series of South Florida real estate purchases by Gatsby since 2019.
Shalom, who also goes by Nader Ohebshalom, leads New York-based Gatsby Enterprises, while Ebrahimzadeh is president of its Florida arm, Gatsby FL. Ebrahimzadeh also leads the real estate investment firm Master Mind.

Earlier this month, Gatsby FL took over the planned PGA Tower office and retail project in Palm Beach Gardens, paying $17.5 million for the 7-acre development site at 11200 RCA Center Drive. Gatsby will move forward with the project, according to a news release.

Also in Palm Beach County, the duo scooped up the 11-story DiVosta Towers at 3825 to 3835 PGA Boulevard for $80 million in 2020. In 2019, they bought the 800 Brickell office tower in Miami’s Brickell for $125.5 million.

Downtown Delray Beach has drawn some commercial real estate investment activity in recent months. In January, James Batmasian paid $6.5 million for the office and retail building at 630 Atlantic Avenue and then paid $18.5 million for another at 411 East Atlantic Avenue.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    delray beachGatsbypalm beach countyretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RK Centers Ranaan Katz with 1400-1484 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard (Loopnet)
    Raanan Katz buys Hallandale Beach shopping center
    Raanan Katz buys Hallandale Beach shopping center
    Longpoint Realty Managing and Founding Partner Dwight Angelini and the El Paraiso shopping center at 1700 and 1800 West 68th Street in Hialeah (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Longpoint picks up Hialeah shopping center for $43M
    Longpoint picks up Hialeah shopping center for $43M
    G6 Hospitality CEO Rob Palleschi and the Motel 6 at 825 East Dania Beach Boulevard (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
    Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
    From left: BlackRock's Larry Fink and Related Companies' Stephen Ross in front of 360 South Rosemary Avenue in West Palm Beach (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    BlackRock lands in West Palm Beach
    BlackRock lands in West Palm Beach
    Tricera Capita's Ben Mandell with rendering of The Press project (Tricera Capital)
    Lease roundup: Tricera scores tenants in West Palm, Boca
    Lease roundup: Tricera scores tenants in West Palm, Boca
    Federal Realty CEO Donald Wood and The Shops at Pembroke Gardens at 527 Southwest 145th Terrace in Pembroke Pines (Getty Images, Pembroke Gardens, Federal Realty)
    Federal Realty buys Pembroke Pines shopping plaza for $180.5M
    Federal Realty buys Pembroke Pines shopping plaza for $180.5M
    Mayo Shattuck (top) and Brentwood Associates' Roger Goddu (Capital One Investor Relations, Brentwood Associates, Redfin)
    Retired Chicago utility honcho sells renovated Bear’s Club mansion in Jupiter for $15M
    Retired Chicago utility honcho sells renovated Bear’s Club mansion in Jupiter for $15M
    From left: TRP's President Daniel Firtel, MV Real Estate Holdings' Alex Mantecon, and TRP's Brandon Johnson with 8303 SW 40th Street
    Who wants Cookies? National cannabis firm opening dispensary in Westchester
    Who wants Cookies? National cannabis firm opening dispensary in Westchester
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.