Open Menu

Miami-Dade’s August top condo sales show market emerging from summer slowdown

Top sales ranged from $1.2M to $12.4M

Miami /
Sep.September 14, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Regalia at 19575 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Asia Brickell Key at 900 Brickell Key Blvd, and Muse at 17141 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)

Regalia at 19575 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Armani Residences at 18975 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, Asia Brickell Key at 900 Brickell Key Blvd, and Muse at 17141 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach (Condo.com)

Miami-Dade’s condo sales in August show signs of recovery from the summer doldrums.

Top condo sales for August totaled $145.4 million — up from July’s $104.5 million, but still down from June’s $219.1 million.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show August’s sale prices for the top 46 condos ranged from $1.3 million to $12.5 million, nearly level with July’s range of $1.2 million to $12.4 million.

A $12.5 million sale at Muse in Sunny Isles Beach topped August’s list. Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman had the listing for unit UPH-1 at 17141 Collins Avenue. Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty represented the buyer.

A $10.7 million sale at the Regalia, also in Sunny Isles Beach, snagged second place. Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller for unit 17 at 19575 Collins Avenue. Eric Grabois with Envision Realty Group worked with the buyer.

August’s top 46 sales average $3.2 million, above July’s average of $2.6 million, but below June’s average of $4.8 million.

The average price per square foot came to $1,260 and ranged from $490 to $3,015. In July, the average price per square foot was $1,070, and $1,684 in June.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 46 sales for August:

Most expensive

Muse Residences, 17141 Collins Avenue, unit UPH-1 | 107 days on the market | $12.5M | $2,047 psf | Listing agent: Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty

Least expensive

Vizcayne South, 253 Northeast Second Street, unit 4408 | 30 days on the market | $1.3M | $696 psf | Listing agent: Maria Pillar Lecha Puig with eXp Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alexandra White with Compass Florida

Most days on market

Mansions at Acqualina, 17749 Collins Avenue, unit 801 | 505 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,356 psf | Listing agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

Ocean Club, 711 Crandon Boulevard, unit 202 | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $1,260 psf | Listing agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty | Buyer’s agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondosFisher Islandkey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountyMonthly Condo SalesSouth Beachsunny isles beachsurfsidew south beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Jorge and Jon Paul Perez, Larry Krueger, Isaac Toledano and Teddy Sagi with 6 Fisher Island Drive (Getty, Google Maps, Wanxiang America, YizhakToledano.org)
    Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition
    Related Group, partners close on $100M-plus Fisher Island site acquisition
    Rendering of the project at 1360 Collins Avenue (Getty)
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    Miami Beach OKs apartment building conversion to boutique hotel
    A rendering of the proposed office building and Michael Shvo (Kobi Karp, Shvo)
    Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project
    Michael Shvo plans second Miami Beach office project
    From left: Steve Witkoff, Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, and Alex Witkoff with the Shore Club
    Shore Club to become Auberge: Witkoff, Monroe’s redevelopment approval stands
    Shore Club to become Auberge: Witkoff, Monroe’s redevelopment approval stands
    Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue Surfside (Google Maps, Getty)
    Fendi Château tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Fendi Château tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A photo illustration of the Watermarc at Biscayne Bay in Edgewater (left), Motif in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village (middle), and Allure at Abacoa in Jupiter (right) (Google Maps/Watermarc at Biscayne Bay, MotifFlagler.com, Abacoa.com/Allure at Abacoa, Getty Images)
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Investors spent $5B on South Florida rentals in the first half of the year
    Prestige Companies CEO Marty Caparros and 565 West 51st Place and 725 West 29th Street in Hialeah (Prestige Companies, Google Maps)
    Prestige sells Hialeah apartments for 30% markup
    Prestige sells Hialeah apartments for 30% markup
    El-Ad National Properties Noam Ziv with Alina condominium
    El-Ad nabs $100M construction loan for Alina condos in Boca
    El-Ad nabs $100M construction loan for Alina condos in Boca
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.