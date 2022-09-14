Miami-Dade’s condo sales in August show signs of recovery from the summer doldrums.

Top condo sales for August totaled $145.4 million — up from July’s $104.5 million, but still down from June’s $219.1 million.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show August’s sale prices for the top 46 condos ranged from $1.3 million to $12.5 million, nearly level with July’s range of $1.2 million to $12.4 million.

A $12.5 million sale at Muse in Sunny Isles Beach topped August’s list. Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman had the listing for unit UPH-1 at 17141 Collins Avenue. Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty represented the buyer.

A $10.7 million sale at the Regalia, also in Sunny Isles Beach, snagged second place. Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller for unit 17 at 19575 Collins Avenue. Eric Grabois with Envision Realty Group worked with the buyer.

August’s top 46 sales average $3.2 million, above July’s average of $2.6 million, but below June’s average of $4.8 million.

The average price per square foot came to $1,260 and ranged from $490 to $3,015. In July, the average price per square foot was $1,070, and $1,684 in June.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 46 sales for August:



Most expensive

Muse Residences, 17141 Collins Avenue, unit UPH-1 | 107 days on the market | $12.5M | $2,047 psf | Listing agent: Bill Hernandez and Bryan Sereny with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Mariam Kaira with Optimar International Realty

Least expensive

Vizcayne South, 253 Northeast Second Street, unit 4408 | 30 days on the market | $1.3M | $696 psf | Listing agent: Maria Pillar Lecha Puig with eXp Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alexandra White with Compass Florida

Most days on market

Mansions at Acqualina, 17749 Collins Avenue, unit 801 | 505 days on the market | $6.3M | $1,356 psf | Listing agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Denise Rubin with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

Ocean Club, 711 Crandon Boulevard, unit 202 | 1 day on the market | $2.6M | $1,260 psf | Listing agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty | Buyer’s agent: Geysa Guarconi with KB Realty

