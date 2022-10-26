Open Menu

Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M

Seller bought the house, built in 2004, for $6.2M last October

Oct.October 26, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Luxury car dealer Adam Gordon and 3911 Island Estates Drive (Google Maps, Getty)

The owner and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Collection, a luxury car dealership, flipped his waterfront home in Aventura’s Island Estates for $8.7 million. That’s a 40 percent gain in a year.

Records show Adam and Natalia Gordon sold the house at 3911 Island Estates Drive to Patricio Rosental and Florencia Azar.

Adam Gordon’s grandfather founded Fort Lauderdale Collection, which has two showrooms, in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. Its inventory includes Ferraris, Bentleys, BMWs, and Aston Martins, according to its website.

Rosental and Azar are currently based in Orlando, and are members of Isleworth Golf & Country Club in Windermere, according to the golf club’s publication.

Chad Carroll of Compass represented the sellers, and Ryan Maxwell of Maxwelle Real Estate brought the buyers.

Gordon bought the house for $6.2 million last October, a deal also brokered by Carroll. Built in 2004, the home spans 4,800 square feet, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, records show. Designed by Miami-based architect Ramon Pacheco, the house sits on a quarter acre at the southern end of the island facing Dumfoundling Bay.

Island Estates’ southern island has only 22 properties, with a central road that connects to the northern island that is home to the condo building Privé at Island Estates.

Eric Feder, who heads Lennar’s venture capital investing division, sold his Island Estates mansion for a record $11.9 million in May. That deal beat the previous record set in November, when former PwC partner David Clarke and his wife Dara sold their Island Estates home for $8.8 million. Carroll brokered Feder’s sale and was involved in the Clarkes’ sale as well.

In June 2020, music producer DJ Khaled sold his Islands Estates home for $4.8 million, a 40 percent loss on his $8 million purchase price in 2018.




