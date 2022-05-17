Open Menu

Lennar’s Eric Feder sells waterfront Island Estates home in Aventura for record $12M

Deal beats previous $8.8M record for neighborhood set in November

Miami /
May.May 17, 2022 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lennar's Eric Feder with 4042 Island Estates Drive (The Carroll Group, Lennar)

Lennar’s Eric Feder with 4042 Island Estates Drive (The Carroll Group, Lennar)

Lennar executive Eric Feder sold his waterfront home in Aventura’s Island Estates for $11.9 million, a record for the neighborhood and likely for all of Aventura.

Feder, president of Lenˣ, the company’s venture capital investing arm, sold his five-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 4042 Island Estates Drive to 40 40 Island Estates LLC, according to property records and a source. The buyer, who is linked to London-based businessman Daniel Shamoon, also owns the adjacent home.

Built in 2001, the three-story, 7,800-square-foot house sits on a 0.4-acre lot with 250 feet of water frontage, two docks and one boat lift. It includes a primary suite, summer kitchen, and a pool and spa, according to the listing.

Compass broker Chad Carroll, who declined to comment, represented the buyer and seller.

In 2020, the buyer paid $3.5 million for the adjacent waterfront property at 4040 Island Estates Drive. Shamoon signed a mortgage for the adjacent property that reveals his tie to the LLC. Shamoon and his sister, Jennica Shamoon Arazi, head London-based Bursha Holdings, a retail, commercial and residential real estate company, and they also invest in hotels, according to published reports.

Feder and his wife, Elizabeth, paid $2 million for the property at 4042 Island Estates Drive in 2007. Prior to his role at Lennar/Lenˣ, Feder was vice chairman at Rialto Capital from 2008 to 2018, according to his bio. While at Lenˣ, the company has invested in startups such as Doma, Hippo Insurance, Opendoor and SmartRent.

The Feders’ Aventura sale surpasses the previous $8.8 million record set in November with the sale of the waterfront house at 3916 Island Estates Drive. David L. Clarke, a former PwC principal, and his wife, attorney Dara Clarke, sold that home last year. The couple was tied up in yearslong litigation with the developers of nearby Privé Island.

The Feders were also part of the group of nearby homeowners who opposed the development, court records show.

Read more

Island Estates faces Sunny Isles Beach.

In 2020, DJ Khaled sold his nearby waterfront home, at 3914 Island Estates Drive, for $4.8 million. The DJ and record producer, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, now lives on Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurahome saleslennarrecords

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Trippie Redd with 5600 Southwest 136th Avenue (Getty, iStock, Richard Lopez of Lopez Productions, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Rapper Trippie Redd buys Southwest Ranches estate
    Rapper Trippie Redd buys Southwest Ranches estate
    Black Lion Investments' Robert Rivani and the Ritz-Carlton Residences at 4701 North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Ritz-Carlton Residences, Black Lion Investments)
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    Emilio and Gloria Estefan with 444 West Rivo Alto Drive (Getty, Redfin)
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Michele and Kevin Segalla and Ilya Karpov with 320 Hibiscus Drive (LinkedIn, Craig Denis) Miami, Mansions
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Todd Michael Glaser; 1320 North Lake Way and 576 Island Drive (Todd Michael Glaser, Realtor, iStock)
    Todd Glaser, partners flip two waterfront Palm Beach estates for $70M
    Todd Glaser, partners flip two waterfront Palm Beach estates for $70M
    The property at 102 Jungle Road with Ivana Trump and Tomas Maier (Google Maps, Getty, Wikipedia)
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Lennar, iStock)
    Lennar proposes 1,335 homes and revamped golf course in Homestead’s Keys Gate
    Lennar proposes 1,335 homes and revamped golf course in Homestead’s Keys Gate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.