PGA champion Justin Thomas returned home from the CJ Cup in South Carolina to a new waterfront home in Jupiter, a golf haven for amateurs and professionals alike.

Records show Thomas bought the house at 19311 Riverside Drive for $13.5 million from local spec developers Gregory and Alejandra Delange.

Johnny DelPrete of Nest Seekers, a former professional golfer himself, represented Thomas in the deal. The Delanges listed with Derek Eisenberg of Continental Real Estate Group.

Thomas is a professional golfer and won his second PGA Championship in May. He launched his professional career in 2017, and currently ranks 8th in the PGA Tour.

Gregory Delange is a West Palm Beach plastic surgeon, and has performed more than 20,000 plastic surgeries, according to his website.

The couple bought the property at 19311 Riverside Drive for $3.1 million last year and demolished the previous house. They recently completed the new 0.8-acre estate, with a 7,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom house; a pool; and a dock along 100 feet of water frontage.

The size and positioning of this property were key elements of the sale, DelPrete said. The house is set back from both the street and the waterfront, providing yard space on either side and extra privacy. The property also sits in the bend of the Loxahatchee River, providing both long and wide views of the water, he said.

DelPrete said the Delanges sent him photos of the property before listing it, and his client quickly went into contract. The deal closed just a few days after the house received its certificate of occupancy, according to the broker.

Thomas also owns a Jupiter home he bought in 2016 for $1.5 million, according to property records. The area’s real estate has long attracted professional golfers, as the northern part of Palm Beach County provides an abundance of courses and gated golf-centric communities like the Bear’s Club.

Between March and October of last year, the Delanges bought four properties in Jupiter and Tequesta, totalling more than $7.3 million, records show. The couple has yet to sell the other three properties.

Gregory Delange also bought a home in Palm Beach Gardens for $1.6 million in March, records show.

Despite consistent and strong pricing in the market, DelPrete said it was too soon to make any calls on how it will perform through the winter.

“The early parts of the season will determine a lot of what the market’s going to do,” he said. “I think the market’s [going to] speak for itself here in the next few months.”