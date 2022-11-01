Open Menu

PGA champ Justin Thomas buys waterfront Jupiter spec manse for $14M

Sellers bought property for $3.1M last year and demolished the previous house

Miami /
Nov.November 01, 2022 04:30 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Justin Thomas with 19311 Riverside Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

Justin Thomas with 19311 Riverside Drive (Getty, Google Maps)

PGA champion Justin Thomas returned home from the CJ Cup in South Carolina to a new waterfront home in Jupiter, a golf haven for amateurs and professionals alike.

Records show Thomas bought the house at 19311 Riverside Drive for $13.5 million from local spec developers Gregory and Alejandra Delange.

Johnny DelPrete of Nest Seekers, a former professional golfer himself, represented Thomas in the deal. The Delanges listed with Derek Eisenberg of Continental Real Estate Group.

Thomas is a professional golfer and won his second PGA Championship in May. He launched his professional career in 2017, and currently ranks 8th in the PGA Tour.

Gregory Delange is a West Palm Beach plastic surgeon, and has performed more than 20,000 plastic surgeries, according to his website.

The couple bought the property at 19311 Riverside Drive for $3.1 million last year and demolished the previous house. They recently completed the new 0.8-acre estate, with a 7,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom house; a pool; and a dock along 100 feet of water frontage.

The size and positioning of this property were key elements of the sale, DelPrete said. The house is set back from both the street and the waterfront, providing yard space on either side and extra privacy. The property also sits in the bend of the Loxahatchee River, providing both long and wide views of the water, he said.

DelPrete said the Delanges sent him photos of the property before listing it, and his client quickly went into contract. The deal closed just a few days after the house received its certificate of occupancy, according to the broker.

Read more

Thomas also owns a Jupiter home he bought in 2016 for $1.5 million, according to property records. The area’s real estate has long attracted professional golfers, as the northern part of Palm Beach County provides an abundance of courses and gated golf-centric communities like the Bear’s Club.

Between March and October of last year, the Delanges bought four properties in Jupiter and Tequesta, totalling more than $7.3 million, records show. The couple has yet to sell the other three properties.

Gregory Delange also bought a home in Palm Beach Gardens for $1.6 million in March, records show.

Despite consistent and strong pricing in the market, DelPrete said it was too soon to make any calls on how it will perform through the winter.

“The early parts of the season will determine a lot of what the market’s going to do,” he said. “I think the market’s [going to] speak for itself here in the next few months.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesjupiterluxury real estatespec homesTequestawaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Future with waterfront Miami Beach home (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Rapper Future buys waterfront Miami Beach home for $16M
    Bobby Leidy and NextEra Energy's Michael Dunne with 162 Palmetto Lane (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Pulitzer heir sells West Palm Beach home
    Pulitzer heir sells West Palm Beach home
    A photo illustration of Smith & Associates' Lee Ackerley and 3621 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Google Maps, Smith & Associates)
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    Semiconductor honcho buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome for $8M
    A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    From left: Steve Walbroehl and Richard Tester with 795 Lakeview Drive
    Tech founder buys non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $9M
    Tech founder buys non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $9M
    David Skok with plans for 360 El Brillo Way (LinkedIn, Dailey Janssen Architects)
    Palm Beach approves plans for mansion on Jeffrey Epstein’s former property
    Palm Beach approves plans for mansion on Jeffrey Epstein’s former property
    Joseph Willen with 185 Island Drive (Advantage Title, Google Maps)
    Waterfront Jupiter home in Admirals Cove sells for nearly $9M
    Waterfront Jupiter home in Admirals Cove sells for nearly $9M
    2169 Driftwood Circle with Frank Seminara (Getty, Michael Laurenzano)
    Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens
    Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.