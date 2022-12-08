Open Menu

Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M

Sunny Isles project includes amenities like Karl Lagerfeld-designed lobbies, ice rink, bowling alley

Miami /
Dec.December 08, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Kimber's Leslie Edelman and developer Jules Trump along with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Trump Group, Facebook/USA Shooting)

From left: Kimber’s Leslie Edelman and developer Jules Trump along with a rendering of the Estates at Acqualina (Getty, Trump Group, Facebook/USA Shooting)

The owner of high-end gun manufacturer Kimber, known for its 1911 pistols, bought a condo at Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach for $21.3 million.

Leslie Edelman bought unit TS3407 in the south tower of the condominium project at 17901 Collins Avenue from the developer, records show. Edelman owns Troy, Ala.-based gun manufacturer Kimber. The company’s website lists the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team, the U.S.A. Shooting team, and U.S. Marines as customers.

The $1.8 billion Estates at Acqualina is the Trump Group’s third development in Sunny Isles Beach. The Trump Group, led by Jules Trump, is not affiliated with former president Donald Trump.

The two-tower project includes the completed 49-story, 154-unit south tower, and a 50-story north tower that remains under construction. Prices for units in the development start at $4.2 million, and go as high as the $85 million asking price for a three-story unit the co-founder of European Wax Center listed last month.

Amenities for Estates at Acqualina will be housed in a 45,000-square-foot villa, complete with an ice skating rink, a movie theater, a Formula One simulator, and a bowling alley. Karl Lagerfeld designed the lobbies for both towers, and the luxe Greek restaurant Avra just opened its first Florida location in the development.

Estates at Acqualina’s south tower lobby designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld (Source: Estates at Acqualina)

Estates at Acqualina’s south tower lobby designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld (Source: Estates at Acqualina)

Aside from the waxing mogul, big name buyers in the development include LeBron James, who dropped $9 million for a condo in October. Chuck Khubani, who made his fortune selling “As Seen on TV” products, bought his second unit for $7.3 million last month. That same month, an heir to a Mexican pharmaceutical fortune bought a unit for $10.1 million.

It’s been a litigious year for the firms building and developing Estates at Acqualina. Trump Group and its general contractor, Suffolk Construction, have sued each other back-and-forth over delays in delivering the project. Suffolk re-opened its suit in October, and Trump Group returned in kind, relaunching its complaint last month. Both companies initially settled in May.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosestates at acqualinaMiami-Dade CountySuffolksunny isles beachTrump Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joseph Chetrit with Hollywood Beach Resort (Getty, Google Maps)
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    Investor alleges Chetrit cut it out of Hollywood Beach deal
    Alta principals Seth Wise and Joel Altman and rendering of Altra Kendall at 9501 Southwest 137th Avenue (Altman)
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Altman scores $75M construction loan for Kendall multifamily project
    Moishe Mana with Mana Wynwood (Getty, Google Maps)
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Eleventh Circuit Court)
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit
    From left: BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and Prologis' Hamid Moghadam (Getty, BH Group, Prologis, McDowell Housing Partners)
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion
    Abraham “Abie” Hidary and Eddie Hidary and Hidrock's David Huke with a rendering of the project planned for 1700 Northeast 164th Street (LinkedIn, RevereCRE)
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Hidrock, Grupo Portland plan 400-unit rental tower in North Miami Beach
    Fisher island, Continuum South Tower, Estates at Acqualina and rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences (Google Maps, Ritz-Carlton)
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November
    BitPay's Stephen Pair with SeaGlass Jupiter Island (BitPay, Google Maps, Getty)
    BitPay CEO buys SeaGlass condo on Jupiter Island
    BitPay CEO buys SeaGlass condo on Jupiter Island
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.