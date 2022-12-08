The owner of high-end gun manufacturer Kimber, known for its 1911 pistols, bought a condo at Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach for $21.3 million.

Leslie Edelman bought unit TS3407 in the south tower of the condominium project at 17901 Collins Avenue from the developer, records show. Edelman owns Troy, Ala.-based gun manufacturer Kimber. The company’s website lists the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team, the U.S.A. Shooting team, and U.S. Marines as customers.

The $1.8 billion Estates at Acqualina is the Trump Group’s third development in Sunny Isles Beach. The Trump Group, led by Jules Trump, is not affiliated with former president Donald Trump.

The two-tower project includes the completed 49-story, 154-unit south tower, and a 50-story north tower that remains under construction. Prices for units in the development start at $4.2 million, and go as high as the $85 million asking price for a three-story unit the co-founder of European Wax Center listed last month.

Amenities for Estates at Acqualina will be housed in a 45,000-square-foot villa, complete with an ice skating rink, a movie theater, a Formula One simulator, and a bowling alley. Karl Lagerfeld designed the lobbies for both towers, and the luxe Greek restaurant Avra just opened its first Florida location in the development.

Aside from the waxing mogul, big name buyers in the development include LeBron James, who dropped $9 million for a condo in October. Chuck Khubani, who made his fortune selling “As Seen on TV” products, bought his second unit for $7.3 million last month. That same month, an heir to a Mexican pharmaceutical fortune bought a unit for $10.1 million.

It’s been a litigious year for the firms building and developing Estates at Acqualina. Trump Group and its general contractor, Suffolk Construction, have sued each other back-and-forth over delays in delivering the project. Suffolk re-opened its suit in October, and Trump Group returned in kind, relaunching its complaint last month. Both companies initially settled in May.