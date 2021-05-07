Open Menu

Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court

Lakers star sold Westlake Village spread for loss in January

Los Angeles /
May.May 07, 2021 07:30 AM
By Isabella Farr
Anthony Davis and 2100 Stratford Circle, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)
Anthony Davis and Stratford Circle mansion, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis bought a recently renovated Bel Air mansion, complete with full-sized basketball court and Olympic-sized pool, The Real Deal has learned.

Records did not reveal the price of the home, but sources told TRD he paid around $32 million.

The off-market deal closed last month, with Davis securing a $20.1 million, 30-year mortgage for the home, according to property records. The buyer signed the deed using a trust that Davis had previously used to buy a mansion in Westlake Village in 2018, and Davis’ mother, Erainer Eberhardt Davis, was listed as a trustee.

The villa-style mansion at 2100 Stratford Circle is 16,700 square feet, with eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms on 3.5 acres, according to a listing. It also includes a 35-foot-high glass dome ceiling for the 6-foot-10-inch power forward/center. It is located within Bel Air Crest, an exclusive gated community in Bel Air.

Davis, who helped lead the Lakers to a championship in October, inked a five-year, $190 million contract with the team in December. But the star player hasn’t been completely swimming in success.

He sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village in January for $6.6 million, well below the $7.5 million he paid for it in 2018.

The new home in a gated community has an outdoor basketball court, a tennis court and the 120-foot pool.

Records show the previous owner was entrepreneur and real estate developer Ted Foxman. He paid $16 million for the home in 2016, and hired L.A.-based interior designer Lonni Paul for the renovations. The work took two years, according to a 2020 article in Elle Decor.

Davis isn’t the only Lakers star to make major real estate moves in L.A. Teammate and superstar LeBron James listed his Brentwood mansion for $20.5 million recently, after paying $36.75 million for a Beverly Hills estate in the fall, just before the team captured its title.

