Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis bought a recently renovated Bel Air mansion, complete with full-sized basketball court and Olympic-sized pool, The Real Deal has learned.

Records did not reveal the price of the home, but sources told TRD he paid around $32 million.

The off-market deal closed last month, with Davis securing a $20.1 million, 30-year mortgage for the home, according to property records. The buyer signed the deed using a trust that Davis had previously used to buy a mansion in Westlake Village in 2018, and Davis’ mother, Erainer Eberhardt Davis, was listed as a trustee.

The villa-style mansion at 2100 Stratford Circle is 16,700 square feet, with eight bedrooms and eight full bathrooms on 3.5 acres, according to a listing. It also includes a 35-foot-high glass dome ceiling for the 6-foot-10-inch power forward/center. It is located within Bel Air Crest, an exclusive gated community in Bel Air.

Davis, who helped lead the Lakers to a championship in October, inked a five-year, $190 million contract with the team in December. But the star player hasn’t been completely swimming in success.

He sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village in January for $6.6 million, well below the $7.5 million he paid for it in 2018.

The new home in a gated community has an outdoor basketball court, a tennis court and the 120-foot pool.

Records show the previous owner was entrepreneur and real estate developer Ted Foxman. He paid $16 million for the home in 2016, and hired L.A.-based interior designer Lonni Paul for the renovations. The work took two years, according to a 2020 article in Elle Decor.

Davis isn’t the only Lakers star to make major real estate moves in L.A. Teammate and superstar LeBron James listed his Brentwood mansion for $20.5 million recently, after paying $36.75 million for a Beverly Hills estate in the fall, just before the team captured its title.