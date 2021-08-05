Open Menu

Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M

In luxury market feeding frenzy, “contemporary farmhouse” closes for near asking price

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 05, 2021 02:30 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec’s Property at 24400 Little Valley Rd, Hidden Hills (Opendoor, Getty)

Canadian investor Robert Herjavec, best known as the “nice guy” on the reality investment show “Shark Tank,” bit off a nice West Coast property deal earlier this summer, selling his mansion near the Santa Monica Mountains for $17 million. The sale closed in late May but was not previously reported.

The seven-bedroom, 14,400 square-foot “contemporary farmhouse”-style home is located at 24400 Little Valley Rd., in the gated community of Hidden Hills. The home also features a subterranean gym, home theater, 10-plus car garage, pool and separate guesthouse.

Herjavec bought the property in 2019 for $14.6 million and listed it for $17.3 million in December.
The near full asking price reflects L.A.’s soaring residential and luxury markets, which have continued to break sales records. 

Hidden Hills – the home of megastars like Kim Kardashian and Drake – has recently seen a flurry of celebrity real estate trading. This year Lil Wayne, Kevin Durant, Matthew Stafford and Iggy Azalea have all bought homes in the enclave, while Miley Cyrus and Soleil Moon-Frye have recently sold.

The buyer of Herjavec’s property was Miriam Schaeffer, a former nail polish executive whose family trust owns more than a dozen L.A.-area luxury homes, according to PropertyShark. Last September, Shaeffer also listed a 13,765-square-foot, three-story Italian villa-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $33 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Herjavec, who was born in Croatia and made a fortune from selling the internet security software company he founded, is married to the former Kym Johnson, an Australian professional ballroom dancer who appeared on that country’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The famously low-key investor has had a high-profile summer: Last month Herjavec attracted attention for buying a condo at One57, the Billionaires’ Row megatower, for a steeply discounted $34.5 million; this week, while jet skiing on a lake in Ontario, he generated more headlines for rescuing a former professional hockey goalie and his family, who had gotten stranded on their boat.

