Soleil Moon Frye has sold her Hidden Hills home for $3.5 million after about six months of listing it and cutting its asking price several times.

The “Punky Brewster” actress listed the property in February for $6 million and twice dropped the price, eventually to $4 million.

Frye and her ex-husband Jason Goldberg bought the 1975 home in 2018 for $2.6 million.

The 5,000-square-foot home at 25010 Jim Bridger Road is two stories and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The interior spaces are large with vaulted ceilings, white walls, and reclaimed barn wood floors. The house also has a wraparound covered porch.

The property totals about an acre with a lawn and a pool and spa area. There are some lemon trees on the property.

The husband-and-wife duo Rayni and Branden Williams of Beverly Hills Estates and Tomer Fridman of Compass had the listing. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Hidden Hills has seen a lot of moving trucks as of late.

NBA star Kevin Durant bought a mansion in the neighborhood last month for $16 million. A few weeks prior, Miley Cyrus sold an investment property on Jed Smith Road for $7.2 million.

Iggy Azalea, Matthew Stafford and Madonna are among the celebrities who have purchased properties there this year.

Makeup mogul Jeffree Star is still trying to sell his 20,000-square-foot mansion in the neighborhood.