Leonardo DiCaprio has added another Malibu home to his growing Southern California real estate portfolio.

The actor bought a beach house on the city’s west end for $13.8 million in an off-market deal that closed last month, according to Dirt. The seller was surgeon Rick Delamarter.

The Oscar winner also owns a home in Carbon Beach that’s currently on the market for $10 million. DiCaprio also owns a mostly vacant property in Paradise Cove he bought in late 2016 for $23 million.

His newest Malibu home was built in 2005 and totals about 3,200 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It is one of five homes in the Blue Whale Estates gated community. It has a wide deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean and direct access to the beach a few steps away.

DiCaprio has also been buying and listing properties in Los Feliz. In May, he bought a 1920s-era home in the neighborhood for $7.1 million.

And last month, he listed a smaller home in the neighborhood for $5.8 million. He purchased that property from musician Moby in 2018 for $4.9 million.

Malibu has seen a surge in deals since the pandemic began and remained Los Angeles County’s most expensive city in the second quarter. The median sales price there from April through June hit $4.4 million — 71 percent higher than the first quarter and more than twice the median sales price in Q2 2020.

