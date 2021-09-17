Open Menu

Matt Damon sells Pacific Palisades home after chopping price, moving to NYC

The 13,500-square-foot home sold for $17.9 million a day after a price cut

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 17, 2021 10:59 AM
TRD Staff
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon with the seven bedroom house (The Agency Real Estate, Getty)
Matt Damon’s Pacific Palisades estate found a buyer just one day after the actor cut his asking price by $3.1 million to $17.9 million.

Damon listed the property in January for $21 million and chopped the price in early August, according to the New York Post. The roughly 16-year-old home spans 13,500 square feet.

Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, paid $15 million for the home in 2012. They listed it a few months after the couple decided to move to a Brooklyn Heights penthouse they bought for $16.8 in late 2018, breaking a sales record for the borough in the process.

The Pacific Palisades home has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The central atrium has 35-foot-tall vaulted ceilings. Amenities include a game room, bar, gym, and office. It also includes staff quarters, a koi pond and a pool area with a large pavilion, waterfall, and spa.

The sale is somewhat middle-market for Pacific Palisades, where homes regularly sell in the eight figures.

A few weeks after Damon’s home sold, actress Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelley flipped their 10,300-square-foot home in the neighborhood for $25 million.

The priciest sale of the year in the area closed in late July, when developer Ardie Tavangarian sold a 20,000-square-foot spec project for $83 million.

Vice Media founder Shane Smith sold an estate on the southern edge of Pacific Palisades in April for $48.7 million.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 





