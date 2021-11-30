Open Menu

Business manager to A-listers lists Westside estate

David Bolno’s clients include some of biggest names in music

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 30, 2021 12:00 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
745 N Bonhill Road and David Bolno (Google Maps, NKSFB)
745 N Bonhill Road and David Bolno (Google Maps, NKSFB)

A Hollywood business manager whose clients include some of the biggest names in music has listed his Westside estate for $24 million.

The property, located at 745 North Bonhill Road in Brentwood, is currently owned by David Bolno. He listed it on Nov. 19.

The home is “one of the premier estate properties on the Westside,” according to the listing, with over two acres of grounds that include a tennis court and pool along with “large lawns and serene walkways.” The 8,100 square-foot hacienda-style mansion has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The house was built in 1949 and bought by Bolono in early 2020 for $18 million, according to records.

Bolno represents or has represented stars including Drake, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber. He also partnered on at least one venture with music executive Scooter Braun. He and Braun were named as defendants in a breach of contract suit brought by another partner over a failed investment firm. In September, a judge ordered that dispute into arbitration, the entertainment website Radar reported.

The legal fight didn’t seem to distract Braun from his real estate ambitions: In September he paid $65 million for a new 19,000-square-foot mansion, also in Brentwood, marking the star-studded neighborhood’s priciest on-market sale this year. In mid-November a Brentwood estate that was once owned by the legendary Hollywood writer Norman Lear hit the market for $25 million, while the NBA star Blake Griffin recently paid $7 million for a vacant lot adjacent to property he already owns in the neighborhood.

