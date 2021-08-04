Ryan Seacrest has chopped eight figures off the asking price on his Beverly Hills estate.

The entertainer is now asking $74.5 million for the roughly 3-acre property at 1196 Cabrillo Drive.

He listed the property last November for $85 million. The $10.5 million price cut represents a roughly 12.4 percent reduction.

Seacrest could still walk away a winner even with the generous reduction — he paid a comparatively meager $36.5 million for the property in 2012.

Seacrest’s longtime agent Kurt Rappaport has the listing, which calls it “one of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates.”

The estate sits on a hillside over Coldwater Canyon with views of the city and the Pacific Ocean.

The main house dates from 1963 and was remodeled in 2009. It spans 8,628 square feet, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, but there are also two guest homes on the property.

The rear of the home opens to a large covered patio space with the lawn and pool beyond. There is also a pool house with a separate gym, as well as an underground garage.

Even with the discount, Seacrest’s estate has one of the highest asks in Beverly Hills, which has no shortage of pricey listings.

A handful have hit the market in recent months. Canyon Partners co-founder Mitchell Julis listed his 1.3-acre estate for $50 million in late June.

Director Todd Phillips put a $34.5 million price tag on his mansion in early July and Sue Gross listed her 5,300-square-foot mansion for $38 million last week.