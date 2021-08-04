Open Menu

Seacrest out: TV host chops $10.5M off ask for Beverly Hills home

At $74.5M, the 3-acre estate is still among the priciest properties in the 90210

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 04, 2021 09:48 AM
By Dennis Lynch | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ryan Seacrest and the Beverly Hills estate (Google, Compass / Kurt Rappaport)
Ryan Seacrest and the Beverly Hills estate (Google, Compass / Kurt Rappaport)

Ryan Seacrest has chopped eight figures off the asking price on his Beverly Hills estate.

The entertainer is now asking $74.5 million for the roughly 3-acre property at 1196 Cabrillo Drive.

He listed the property last November for $85 million. The $10.5 million price cut represents a roughly 12.4 percent reduction.

Seacrest could still walk away a winner even with the generous reduction — he paid a comparatively meager $36.5 million for the property in 2012.

Seacrest’s longtime agent Kurt Rappaport has the listing, which calls it “one of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates.”

The estate sits on a hillside over Coldwater Canyon with views of the city and the Pacific Ocean.

The main house dates from 1963 and was remodeled in 2009. It spans 8,628 square feet, with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, but there are also two guest homes on the property.

The rear of the home opens to a large covered patio space with the lawn and pool beyond. There is also a pool house with a separate gym, as well as an underground garage.

Even with the discount, Seacrest’s estate has one of the highest asks in Beverly Hills, which has no shortage of pricey listings.

A handful have hit the market in recent months. Canyon Partners co-founder Mitchell Julis listed his 1.3-acre estate for $50 million in late June.

Director Todd Phillips put a $34.5 million price tag on his mansion in early July and Sue Gross listed her 5,300-square-foot mansion for $38 million last week.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Soleil Moon Frye and the property (Getty, The Society Group)
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Soleil Moon Frye sells Hidden Hills home following price cuts
    Mark and Arman Gabay and the Bedford Triangle property (LoopNet, Style Outlets)
    Gabays asking $52M for trio of Beverly Hills retail properties
    Gabays asking $52M for trio of Beverly Hills retail properties
    Richemont Group CEO Jérôme Lambert and 411 N Rodeo Dr (Getty, Google Maps)
    Richemont will take over Guess store on Rodeo Drive
    Richemont will take over Guess store on Rodeo Drive
    The Beverly Hills spec mansion that Ekkehart Hassels-Weiler bought in 2019. The property is full of structural defects that Hassels-Weilers alleges developers Ian Livingstone and Max Fowles-Pazdro concealed (Luca Lanzetta Group)
    Mansion buyer beware: $43M spec home a “catastrophic failure,” suit alleges
    Mansion buyer beware: $43M spec home a “catastrophic failure,” suit alleges
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    Sue Gross and an aerial of the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive (UCI, Google Maps)
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    The current Brooklyn Net sold his Malibu home in 2019 (Getty, Hidden Hills)
    Kevin Durant returns with $16M Hidden Hills mansion buy
    Kevin Durant returns with $16M Hidden Hills mansion buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.