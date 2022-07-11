Open Menu

Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion

Home’s seller, designer and agents boast time on shows from “Wives” to “Kardashians”

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 11, 2022 03:12 PM
By Andrew Asch
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Doctor Paul Nassif and 1035 Stradella Rd (Compass, Paul Nassif, iStock)
Dr. Paul Nassif and 1035 Stradella Road (Compass, Paul Nassif, iStock)

It’s a listing that could happen only in Los Angeles.

A luxury mansion has listed for nearly $30 million, and everyone connected to the deal starred or appeared in a prominent reality TV show.

Interior of 1035 Stradella Rd (Compass)
Interior of 1035 Stradella Road (Compass)

The property at 1035 Stradella Road is a 12,130-square-foot home that listed June 27 at $2,473-per-square-foot, or a total $29.95 million. The seven-bed, 14-bath house was listed by Dr. Paul Nassif, one  of the hosts of the Bravo network’s plastic surgery reality show “Botched!” The home’s interior decor was designed by Faye Resnick, who served as a recurring guest on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Resnick also was among the cast of characters involved in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1994. Following the notorious trial, Resnick got some media attention for publishing a couple of books on her experiences with the O.J. Simpson case.

A potential buyer might recognize the listing agents from reality TV shows as well. Mauricio Umansky, a co-founder of The Agency brokerage, played a big role with his wife Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” He also is scheduled to star in an upcoming Netflix reality show titled “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Tomer Fridman of Compass also holds the listing. He and his mother Isadora have represented the real estate interests of reality TV’s first family: The Kardashians. Tomer Fridman also has appeared on their show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Built on 1.3 acres, 1035 Stradella Road features amenities such as a 12-seat theater, an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna, and two separate pools.

Nassif completed the build of a new house at 1035 Stradella Road in 2021. It went to market before construction was wrapped and was listed for $32 million in March 2021. In May of that year, the price was chopped to $29.95 million. In June 2021, it was delisted. It was kept off the market while house construction was completed, according to sources associated with the listing.

Neighbors of this listing are newsworthy too. 10721 Stradella Court, located a two-minute drive away, was recently listed for $150 million. In June, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah sold his 11,375-square-foot home at 833 Stradella Road for $26.3 million, or $2,320 per square foot. The Redfin listing site gave another comp as 10614 Chalon Road, a 10,682-square-foot home that sold last month for $27.7 million or $2,593-per-square-foot.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bel AirCelebrity Real EstateCompassThe Agency

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    510 Arkell Drive with architect Miguel Angel Aragones (Inessa Binenbaum, LinkedIn)
    Trousdale Estates home remodeled by Mexican architect lists for $20M
    Trousdale Estates home remodeled by Mexican architect lists for $20M
    1814 North Doheny Drive in Los Angeles
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    Bel-Air estate, 150M
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Bel-Air mansion with 360-degree view comes with $150M price tag
    Hankey Capital's Don Hankey, Inferno Investment's Julien Rémillard and Nile Niami with The One (Hankey Capital, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    Creditors for $141M Bel-Air mansion battle for position
    Coldwell Banker's Tracy Do, Clarkliving's Steve Clark and Compass' Steven Heravi (Clarkliving, Compass, Coldwell Banker, Hugobaillet/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Tracy Do leaves Compass for Coldwell Banker Realty
    Tracy Do leaves Compass for Coldwell Banker Realty
    Tom and Ruth Chapman; 335 Trousdale Pl. (Getty Images, Zillow)
    Fashion entrepreneurs’ ask on Trousdale Estates manse tops $6,000 psf
    Fashion entrepreneurs’ ask on Trousdale Estates manse tops $6,000 psf
    Yvette Mimieux with 500 Perugia Way (Getty, Jade Mills, iStock)
    Double feature: Yvette Mimieux’s estate under contract
    Double feature: Yvette Mimieux’s estate under contract
    Gyorgy Gattyan with 24 Beverly Park Terrace
    Hungarian porn player lists Beverly Park mansion
    Hungarian porn player lists Beverly Park mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.