Reality TV stars converge on Bel Air mansion

It’s a listing that could happen only in Los Angeles.

A luxury mansion has listed for nearly $30 million, and everyone connected to the deal starred or appeared in a prominent reality TV show.

The property at 1035 Stradella Road is a 12,130-square-foot home that listed June 27 at $2,473-per-square-foot, or a total $29.95 million. The seven-bed, 14-bath house was listed by Dr. Paul Nassif, one of the hosts of the Bravo network’s plastic surgery reality show “Botched!” The home’s interior decor was designed by Faye Resnick, who served as a recurring guest on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Resnick also was among the cast of characters involved in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1994. Following the notorious trial, Resnick got some media attention for publishing a couple of books on her experiences with the O.J. Simpson case.

A potential buyer might recognize the listing agents from reality TV shows as well. Mauricio Umansky, a co-founder of The Agency brokerage, played a big role with his wife Kyle Richards on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” He also is scheduled to star in an upcoming Netflix reality show titled “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Tomer Fridman of Compass also holds the listing. He and his mother Isadora have represented the real estate interests of reality TV’s first family: The Kardashians. Tomer Fridman also has appeared on their show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Built on 1.3 acres, 1035 Stradella Road features amenities such as a 12-seat theater, an indoor-outdoor gym with a steam room and sauna, and two separate pools.

Nassif completed the build of a new house at 1035 Stradella Road in 2021. It went to market before construction was wrapped and was listed for $32 million in March 2021. In May of that year, the price was chopped to $29.95 million. In June 2021, it was delisted. It was kept off the market while house construction was completed, according to sources associated with the listing.

Neighbors of this listing are newsworthy too. 10721 Stradella Court, located a two-minute drive away, was recently listed for $150 million. In June, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah sold his 11,375-square-foot home at 833 Stradella Road for $26.3 million, or $2,320 per square foot. The Redfin listing site gave another comp as 10614 Chalon Road, a 10,682-square-foot home that sold last month for $27.7 million or $2,593-per-square-foot.