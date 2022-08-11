After eight years of being listed on-and-off as a rental, an oceanfront home in Malibu’s exclusive Malibu Colony enclave was listed for sale for $22 million on Aug. 11.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home located at 23422 Malibu Colony Road is owned by Roma Downey, best known for starring in TV show “Touched by an Angel,” which ran from 1994 to 2003, and her husband Mark Burnett. The prolific TV producer oversaw Donald Trump starring vehicle “The Apprentice” and “The Real Housewives” franchises. He also created and produced “Shark Tank” and the “Survivor” series.

At 3,800 square feet, the Malibu home pencils out to $5,746 per square foot. Built in a Cape Cod style, it offers amenities such as a pool adjacent to the beach. Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.

While the Malibu residential market is currently going through a period of low inventory, some high-profile people have listed homes in the Malibu Colony. In June, tennis star John McEnroe sold his nearly 3,700-square-foot home at 23712 Malibu Colony Road for $29 million, or $5,700 per square foot. Earlier this year, billionaire Ron Burkle bought a 2,500-square-foot home at 23708 Malibu Colony Road for $13.5 million.

Those closings may represent the pricey side of Malibu Colony Road. Toward the end of 2021, author Jay McInerney and heiress Anne Hearst paid $10.7 million for 23350 Malibu Colony Road. The price was 10 percent below the original ask, according to media reports. In mid-2021, Pamela Anderson, the former “Baywatch” star, sold her 5,500-square-foot home at 23445 Malibu Country Road for $11.8 million. The initial ask was $14.9 million.

The Burnett-Downey listing at 23422 Malibu Colony Road hits the middle of a price range for comps presented by the Zillow listing site. 23768 Malibu Colony Road, a 4,200-square-foot home, was listed for $28.5 million, or $6,786 per square foot. Another property, located at 23649 Malibu Country Road, was listed for $13.9 million. The 3,600-square-foot home pencils out to $3,381 per square foot.