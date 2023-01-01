Open Menu

Leonardo DiCaprio buys out his Hollywood Hills neighbor for $11M

DiCaprio’s Bird Streets assemblage now spans 5.14 acres

Jan.January 01, 2023 06:00 PM
By TRD Staff
A photo illustration of Leonardo DiCaprio along with a street view of the property at 9032 Thrasher Avenue in Hollywood Hills (Getty, Google Maps)
Leonardo DiCaprio only has one Oscar, but he’s got a whole collection of properties in Los Angeles. Now, he’s added one more.

DiCaprio bought his neighbor’s house in Hollywood Hills for $10.5 million, Dirt reported. The property sits adjacent to his long-time Bird Streets compound, where the actor now owns an assemblage of five properties spanning 5.14 acres, according to the outlet.

A street view of the property at 9032 Thrasher Avenue in Hollywood Hills (Google Maps)
The transaction was off-market, and DiCaprio used an LLC tied to his longtime business partner Robert Hrtica and one of the actor’s cousins to purchase the 0.4-acre property, according to Mansion Global.

The Bird Streets is a star-studded neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills. George Harrison, Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Anniston, Ariana Grande, Jerry Seinfeld and Jody Foster are among its current and former cast of residents, according to published reports.

The 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom house built in 1963 was the home of Ron Linclau and his late wife Joan Linclau. The couple sued DiCaprio in 2007, alleging negligence in the construction of a basketball court. DiCaprio eventually settled with the Linclaus out of court in 2009, Dirt reported.

According to the outlet, the actor and climate activist’s Bird Streets compound now includes four houses and four pools. His plans for this latest property acquisition are unknown.

DiCaprio’s Southern California holdings reach far beyond the boundaries of the Bird Streets. He also owns a Los Feliz home he bought for $7.1 million last year from “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Shortly after, he listed another Los Feliz property for $5.8 million.

The actor also owns multiple Malibu properties, including an estate in the trophy neighborhood Paradise Cove he bought for $23 million in 2016, and a beach house in the Blue Whale Estates gated community he dropped $13.8 million on in September last year. Last December, he snapped up a Beverly Hills mansion for $9.9 million.

— Kate Hinsche




