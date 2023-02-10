Seagram heiress Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and her husband Andrew Hauptman are making a name with their Los Angeles trophy home collection.

Along with being a former owner of the Chicago Fire Major League Soccer team, Hauptman is known for founding Andell Holdings, a private investment firm that’s active in real estate.

The Hauptman’s recently listed their Brentwood Park home for $30 million, Dirt reported. This comes a couple of months after they purchased a Hollywood Hills mansion developed by Dean McKillen for $28 million.

Kurt Rappaport of WEA signed on to be the listing agent for the Hauptman’s Brentwood Park home.

The six bedroom, 10 bathroom, 12,000-square-foot mansion is located on a half-acre lot. Its ask pencils out to $2,432 per-square-feet. The Hauptmans paid $16 million for the mansion in 2017.

The couple extensively redesigned the Brentwood Park home with designer Waldo Fernandez.

The home’s amenities include a cinema, a gym, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a game room with a wet bar. On the home’s grounds, a visitor can find a pool, a spa, built-in barbecue and an open air entertaining area with a fireplace.

The Redfin listing site compared the Brentwood Park home to another located about a mile away at 280 Homewood Rd. That 7,000-square foot home sold for $10.2 million in December.

In 2020, the Hauptmans acquired a $21 million beachside mansion in Malibu. Along with being perched on top of a surfing beach, this house includes amenities such as formal gardens, a putting green and a courtyard that includes a stone fountain.

– Andrew Asch