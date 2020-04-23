Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusCompassWeWork

Trump National Jupiter, Benihana, Soho Beach House lay off hundreds

South Florida hotels and restaurants have laid off thousands of employees in recent weeks

TRD MIAMI /
Apr.April 23, 2020 11:35 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Trump Organization’s Trump National Jupiter Golf Club, Soho Beach House Miami

The Trump Organization’s Trump National Jupiter Golf Club, Soho Beach House Miami

More South Florida restaurants and hotels have laid off staff, due to the lingering financial impacts of coronavirus.

The Trump Organization’s Trump National Jupiter Golf Club at 115 Eagle Tree Terrace in Jupiter furloughed 92 employees, according to a WARN Notice filed with the state. The golf resort has put all non-essential employees on furlough status. Previous WARN notices had shown that hundreds of employees also were furloughed at the Trump Organization’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach and at its Trump National Doral golf resort.

The Japanese steakhouse Benihana laid off 465 employees throughout Florida, according to WARN Notices filed with the state. In South Florida, the Aventura-based restaurant chain laid off 42 people at its restaurant at 9918 Glades Road in Boca Raton, 63 people at its restaurant at 276 East Commercial Boulevard in Lauderdale By The Sea, and 51 people at its restaurant at 1695 North University Drive in Coral Springs.

Soho Beach House at 4385 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach laid off 34 people. The property features a member’s club, a spa and a beach bar along with 49 hotel rooms. Soho House has over two dozen clubs throughout the world and is led by American billionaire investor Ron Burkle.

South Florida hotels have been hit hard by coronavirus, as many have been forced to shut down. Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, requiring all non-essential businesses to shutter. The order followed previous decisions by individual counties and municipalities, including in some cases, ordering hotels to close.

During the week of April 12-18, Miami hotel occupancy dropped to 20.3 percent, down from 65.6 percent March 8-14, according to the hotel data provider STR. Revenue per available room fell to $20 from $146, during the same time period.

The latest layoffs follow 655 layoffs the state reported earlier this week. JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Boulud Sud in downtown Miami, the JW Marriott Miami on Brickell Avenue, Nobu in Miami Beach, and Miami International Airport restaurants all filed WARN notices with the state.

Last week, additional WARN notices released revealed that South Beach Hotel Group, led by longtime Miami Beach hotelier Alan Lieberman, laid off over 700 employees at 13 of its 16 boutique Miami Beach hotels, including the Catalina Hotel, the Harding Hotel and the Riviera Loft Hotel.

The hotel industry is also facing over $4 billion in debt payments on commercial mortgage-backed securities loans. The loans are harder to restructure than conventional loans and are more likely to head to foreclosure, according to industry experts.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
coronavirusjupiterlayoffsmiami beachrestaurantsSoho Beach Housetrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Independent contractors in Florida are stuck waiting for federal unemployment benefits

Florida real estate agents waiting for federal unemployment
IT! Italy Ristorante Café & Bar, Steve Zack of Boies Schiller Flexner and Steven Marks of Podhurst Orseck

Fort Lauderdale restaurant sues Chubb, seeks class action over coronavirus business interruption claim
Daniel Boulud with JW Marriott Marquis Miami, JW Marriott Miami and Nobu (Credit :Google Maps)

JW Marriott Marquis, Boulud Sud and Nobu lay off hundreds of employees
Clockwise from top left: John Tolbert, Philip Goldfarb, Dev Motwani, José Cil and Ken Stiles

Developers, resort owners push for Florida reopening plan
Clockwise from top left: 10800 Pines Boulevard, 701 Lincoln Road and 8888 Southwest 136th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Struggling SoFla retail market faces $6B in CMBS payments
Map of priciest condo sales and Sunset Harbour South (Credit: Google Maps)

Miami-Dade condo sales volume plummets
Alan Lieberman with Chesterfield Hotel South Beach at 855 Collins Avenue and Riviera Loft Hotel at 2000 Liberty Avenue

Alan Lieberman’s South Beach Hotel Group lays off 700
David Martin and Miami Beach Marina (Credit: Google Maps)

David Martin proposing mixed-use tower at Miami Beach Marina
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.