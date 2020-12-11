Open Menu

Apartment management firm pays $12M for second condo at Surf Club Four Seasons

Buyer already owns a unit in the same Surfside tower

Miami /
Dec.December 11, 2020 09:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
The Surf Club at 9001 Collins Ave. (Google Maps)

An entity linked to a New York-based apartment management firm bought an oceanfront condo at Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside for $11.5 million.

Records show Sudbury Surf LLC bought unit S-1007 at 9001 Collins Ave from SC Residences Condominiums LLC, linked to the project’s developer, Fort Partners head Nadim Ashi. Sudbury Surf LLC is tied to family-owned Algin Management, founded in 1957 by Albert Ginsberg.

The unit originally had an asking price of $13 million. Charlotte Maietto with Surf Club Realty brokered the deal. The selling price equates to $2,712 per square foot.

The 4,240-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It is on the 10th floor, just below the penthouses, and includes views of the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

According to property records, Sudbury Surf LLC already owns another unit, S-805, in the same tower. The company bought the unit in 2018 for $6.3 million.

Other buyers at the Surfside development include Latin popstar Thalía, Miami Heat president Pat Riley and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

Completed in 2017, Surf Club Four Seasons features 150 units in two towers, as well as a 72-room Four Seasons hotel. Le Sirenuse Restaurant & Champagne Bar at the project closed permanently this summer due to the pandemic.





