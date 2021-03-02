Open Menu

Michael Martinez, Abaunza Group take top One Sotheby’s awards for 2020

Top producing teams were: Abaunza Group, Reynolds Team and Waterfront Team

Miami /
Mar.March 02, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
The Abaunza Group and Michael Martinez (iStock)

Michael Martinez and Saddy Abaunza’s The Abaunza Group were among the top producers at One Sotheby’s International Realty last year.

The brokerage recently announced its top producers for 2020 and reported that closed sales volume rose 20 percent last year compared to 2019.

Martinez led the top agents as No. 1 with more than $130 million in sales volume and record sales in Pinecrest and South Miami. Martinez’s deals included the $5.6 million sale of the mansion at 6035 Southwest 92nd Street in Pinecrest, which sold to Yext executive Marc Ferrentino.

Dennis Carvajal and Dave Settgast were the second and third top-producing agents.

The top producing teams were The Abaunza Group with more than $115 million in sales volume, followed by The Reynolds Team and Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo’s The Waterfront Team. Abaunza, known also as Saddy Delgado, rebranded and started her new team last year.

Read more

The Nestler Poletto Team, The Kleer & Garcia-Diaz Team and The Long and Smith Team were the top small teams.

Susan Gale’s group closed the most commercial sales, followed by Manny Chamizo. Anna Sherrill was the top producer for new development.

Though overall residential sales fell slightly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties last year, luxury sales throughout South Florida boomed as more buyers from high-tax states migrated to Florida during the pandemic. Residential sales dollar volume rose in all three counties in 2020, reaching $44.1 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.