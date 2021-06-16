A waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s North Bay Road sold for $25 million, nearly double its purchase price two years ago.

Records show Kahan & Kligler P.A., as trustee of The 4412 North Bay Road Land Trust, sold the house at 4412 North Bay Road to TFT4412 Nbay LLC, a Delaware corporation. The selling entity is led by David Kahan, an attorney in Boca Raton.

The land trust bought the 9,991-square-foot house in 2019 for $13 million. It was listed in April of this year, asking $25 million.

Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jills Zeder Group represented the seller, while Farid Moussallem of Compass represented the buyer.

Property records show the house has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The 16,362-property also includes a pool and a dock, according to the listing. The two-story mansion was built in 2010.

Miami Beach’s famous North Bay Road has seen the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently rented a waterfront mansion at 2700 North Bay Road listed for $130,000 a month; and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who sold their waterfront home at 5980 North Bay Road this month for $22 million.

Very close to the house that just sold, a waterfront home at 4380 North Bay Road sold for $13.8 million; the founder of a payment processing company bought the mansion at 4580 North Bay Road with an adjacent lot for $37 million; and model Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber bought the house at 4404 North Bay Road for $10 million.