A boutique South Florida brokerage is joining one of the big firms.

One Sotheby’s International Realty closed on its acquisition of Harding Realty, a 34-agent firm based in Surfside, The Real Deal has learned.

One Sotheby’s, led by Mayi and Daniel de la Vega, will keep Harding’s office at 9588 Harding Avenue. Harding founders and sisters Marta Waserstein and Anita Bigelman will stay on with One Sotheby’s, Daniel de la Vega said. He declined to provide terms of the deal.

Founded in 1978, the Surfside brokerage’s sales volume totals more than $100 million a year, according to a release. The company was active in Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Golden Beach, Surfside, Brickell and Miami Beach.

It marks the sixth recent acquisition for Miami-based One Sotheby’s, which has been expanding north for years and now has more than 1,000 agents and 21 offices. The firm has three or four acquisitions that could close in the next four months, de la Vega added.

The Harding deal has been in the works for at least three years. One Sotheby’s closed its Surfside/Bal Harbour office while the firm was in talks with Harding, according to de la Vega.

Harding has handled new development sales for projects that include The Majestic, The Palace, Bellini and Brickell Ten.

Last year, One Sotheby’s acquired Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach, Duek Realty, a brokerage that was based in an office near North Miami, and Decorus Realty in Sunny Isles Beach.