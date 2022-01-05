Open Menu

Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in December

Top 42 sales ranged from $2M to $16M

Jan.January 05, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Hover or click on a bubble below to learn more about the top sales. The bigger the bubble, the higher the sale price. The darker, the higher price per square foot.

Miami-Dade County’s top condo sales reached nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in December.

According to data from condo.com, the top 42 condo sales totaled $243 million, with the average sale price just under $5.8 million, reflecting voracious demand for luxury housing in South Florida. Sale prices ranged from $1.9 million to $15.9 million.

The average price per square foot topped $1,700, and ranged between $512 per square foot and $3,742 per square foot.
The interactive map below shows information about each sale.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

The top sale was a $15.9 million closing at Palazzo Del Mare at 7192 Fisher Island Drive on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit 7192 traded for more than $2,263 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Elena Bluntzer represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Ocean House in Miami Beach. Unit U-0401 at 125 Ocean Drive traded for $12 million, or just over $2,900 per square foot. Christopher Jude represented the buyer, and Pedro Velasco represented the seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 42 sales for December:

Most expensive

Palazzo Del Mare, 7192 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7192 | 273 days on the market | $15.9M | $2,263 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Elena Bluntzer

Least expensive

Bristol Tower, 2127 Brickell Avenue, unit 2302 | 63 days on the market | $1.9M | $673 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Burdak | Buyer’s agent: Suad Yidios

Most days on market

Continuum South, 100 South Pointe Drive, unit 1610 | 1104 days on the market | $4.2M | $1,955 psf | Listing agent: Rich Tallman | Buyer’s agent: Flavia Cardoso

Fewest days on market

Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, PH A | 1 day on the market | $11.8M | $2,426 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer
Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 502 | 1 day on the market | $10.9M | $2,791 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer
Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue | unit 1061 | 1 day on the market | $5.7M | $1,813 psf | Buyer’s agent: Scott Shuffield
Monad Terrace, 1300 Monad Terrace, unit 12B | 1 day on the market | $4M | $1,486 psf | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer




