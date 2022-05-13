Music power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan sold a waterfront Miami Beach home on the Venetian Islands for $13.7 million.

DI-Little House, led by the Estefans, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 444 West Rivo Alto Drive to Lou Groll Investments LLC, property records show. The buyer, led by businessman Paul Groll, financed the purchase with an $8 million mortgage from Key Biscayne-based London Financial.

The Grammy Award-winning Estefans live on Star Island, also in Miami Beach, where they own two properties. Groll owns a number of businesses tied to real estate, cabinetry and petroleum, records show.

Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer and seller, according to Redfin.

The 4,816-square-foot house was built in 1934 and expanded throughout the years. It features an interior courtyard, gourmet kitchen, bayfront principal suite, a pool, deck and dock, according to the listing.

The Estefans’ DI-Little House paid $1.2 million for the property in 2000, records show.

Gloria Estefan, a Cuban-American singer, actress and businesswoman, and her husband Emilio Estefan, a musician and producer, own Estefan Enterprises. The couple owns hotels and restaurants, including the Cardozo South Beach.

In August, they sold their Star Island “guest house,” a nearly 8,000-square-foot estate at 1 Star Island Drive, for its asking price of $35 million.

And a year ago, they listed the mixed-use Shore Park hotel at 820 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million. Records show they still own the building.

Buyers flocked to the Venetian Islands during the pandemic. Venture capital investor and Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and his designer wife recently sold their waterfront Venetian Islands home for $31.5 million, a record for the Miami Beach island chain.