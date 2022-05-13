Open Menu

Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home

Estefans bought the property in 2000 for just over $1M

Miami /
May.May 13, 2022 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Emilio and Gloria Estefan with 444 West Rivo Alto Drive (Getty, Redfin)

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with 444 West Rivo Alto Drive (Getty, Redfin)

Music power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan sold a waterfront Miami Beach home on the Venetian Islands for $13.7 million.

DI-Little House, led by the Estefans, sold the five-bedroom, five-bathroom house at 444 West Rivo Alto Drive to Lou Groll Investments LLC, property records show. The buyer, led by businessman Paul Groll, financed the purchase with an $8 million mortgage from Key Biscayne-based London Financial.

The Grammy Award-winning Estefans live on Star Island, also in Miami Beach, where they own two properties. Groll owns a number of businesses tied to real estate, cabinetry and petroleum, records show.

Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the buyer and seller, according to Redfin.

The 4,816-square-foot house was built in 1934 and expanded throughout the years. It features an interior courtyard, gourmet kitchen, bayfront principal suite, a pool, deck and dock, according to the listing.

The Estefans’ DI-Little House paid $1.2 million for the property in 2000, records show.

Gloria Estefan, a Cuban-American singer, actress and businesswoman, and her husband Emilio Estefan, a musician and producer, own Estefan Enterprises. The couple owns hotels and restaurants, including the Cardozo South Beach.

In August, they sold their Star Island “guest house,” a nearly 8,000-square-foot estate at 1 Star Island Drive, for its asking price of $35 million.

And a year ago, they listed the mixed-use Shore Park hotel at 820 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach for $45 million. Records show they still own the building.

Buyers flocked to the Venetian Islands during the pandemic. Venture capital investor and Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and his designer wife recently sold their waterfront Venetian Islands home for $31.5 million, a record for the Miami Beach island chain.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome salesmiami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michele and Kevin Segalla and Ilya Karpov with 320 Hibiscus Drive (LinkedIn, Craig Denis) Miami, Mansions
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Todd Michael Glaser; 1320 North Lake Way and 576 Island Drive (Todd Michael Glaser, Realtor, iStock)
    Todd Glaser, partners flip two waterfront Palm Beach estates for $70M
    Todd Glaser, partners flip two waterfront Palm Beach estates for $70M
    The Villa Paradiso at 1415 Collins Avenue and The Orchid House Hotel at 1350 Collins Avenue with Randall Smith of Alden Global Capital and Joe Nakash (Getty, Wikipedia)
    Boutique South Beach hotels trade amid heightened demand
    Boutique South Beach hotels trade amid heightened demand
    The property at 102 Jungle Road with Ivana Trump and Tomas Maier (Google Maps, Getty, Wikipedia)
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Surfside collapse site (Getty)
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Surfside collapse lawsuit reaches nearly $1B settlement
    Crisp CEO Are Traasdahl and Sirissima founder Siri Willoch Traasdahl with 25 East Rivo Alto Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn, Brand-Innovators, Julian Johnston)
    Tech CEO and designer sell their waterfront Venetian Islands home for record $31.5M
    Tech CEO and designer sell their waterfront Venetian Islands home for record $31.5M
    Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Unit 6A at 3315 Collins Avenue with Arvind Sanger (Redfin, PrathamUSA)
    Hedge funders make a deal: Faena House condo trades for $15.5M
    Hedge funders make a deal: Faena House condo trades for $15.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.