Open Menu

The Webster wants to sell Miami Beach HQ on Collins Avenue

Fashion house plans to stay long term in a sale leaseback

Miami /
Jan.January 13, 2023 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Webster with Craig and Scott Robins (Google Maps)

The Webster with Craig and Scott Robins (Google Maps)

The Webster, a fashion house that sells designer clothing and home furnishings, is looking to sell an even larger piece of merchandise.

The Miami Beach-based company is listing its headquarters for sale, asking $15.5 million to free up cash for an expansion, according to the listing brokers. But the retailer will only sell if it can stay as a long-term tenant in a sale leaseback of the historic building at 1220 Collins Avenue, said Jared Robins of InHouse Commercial.

Robins, InHouse Commercial Sales’ Jordan Gimelstein, and Robin Zendell of Robin Zendell & Associates are co-listing the property, according to the offering package. Gimelstein’s great uncle, the prominent late architect Henry Hohauser, designed the Art Deco building, he said. It was built in 1937.

Developers and brothers Craig and Scott Robins owned the building between 1988 and 2006. Scott is Jared Robins’ father. The brothers restored the property and converted it to a two-unit condo, where they once lived, with ground-floor commercial space, Jared Robins said. It was formerly the Hotel Webster.

Today, the 15,600-square-foot building is divided into two floors of retail space and an office and gallery on the third floor. It sits on a 7,000-square-foot lot.

The Webster was founded by Laure Heriard Dubrueil in 2009 and now has locations, including in Bal Harbour, Houston, Costa Mesa, Toronto, Los Angeles, Montecito, Palm Beach and New York. The company got its name from the Miami Beach building.

Nearby, distressed real estate investor ARC PE late last year paid just $5 million for a mixed-use building at 826 Collins Avenue, 40 percent less than the property’s purchase price a decade ago.

Read more

The Robins family are active investors and developers in Miami. The family patriarch, Jerry Robins, died last year at 86.

Craig Robins, founder and CEO of Dacra, is active in the Miami Design District, where he’s led the development of the neighborhood into a high-end retail and restaurant mecca. In December, his Miami Design District Associates partnered with the Qatari firm Constellation Hotels Holding, developer Nadim Ashi’s Fort Partners and New York-based private equity firm Raycliff Capital to purchase more than 2.5 acres for about $165 million. The developers plan a mixed-use project with a hotel.

Scott Robins, president and CEO of Miami Beach-based Scott Robins Companies, has projects in Miami Beach, Palm Beach and Miami. He has partnered with former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine on developments, which more recently include an office and apartment project in Wynwood.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    collins avenuecraig robinsmiami beachMiami-Dade Countyretailscott robins

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    801 Brickell with Nuveen Real Estate’s Mike Sales and Jose Minaya and 100 N. Biscayne Blvd. in Miami with RFR Holding’s Aby Rosen (Google Maps, Nuveen Real Estate, Getty)
    Lease roundup: Nuveen scores European bank, Rosen’s RFR nabs coworking firm
    Lease roundup: Nuveen scores European bank, Rosen’s RFR nabs coworking firm
    Irving Langer and Johann Graf with Muse Sunny Isles Beach (Getty, Novomatic, Google Maps)
    Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse
    Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse
    From left: Edgardo Defortuna, Dan Catalfumo, and Carlos Rosso with The Ritz-Carlton Residences
    Inside South Florida’s branded condo tower boom
    Inside South Florida’s branded condo tower boom
    Metronomic’s Kelly Beam and Ricky Trinidad along with the GroveHaus apartment building at 3265 Bird Avenue (Getty, Metronomic, Google Maps)
    Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale
    Metronomic loses Coconut Grove project in foreclosure sale
    From left: Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Fairchild Partners’ Sebastian Juncadella along with the Miami International Commerce Center at 8181 Northwest 14th Street in Doral (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/Sebastian Juncadella)
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Miami CRE brokers talk their book
    Aerial of the data center development site purchased by EdgeConneX with EdgeConneX’s Randy Brouckman and Edmund Wilson (EdgeConneX, Google Maps)
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    EdgeConneX buys dev site for data center in Doral
    Centennial Management’s Lewis Swezy along with a rendering of the 190-unit Cordova Estates townhouse rental complex in Florida City (Getty, Centennial Management, Modis Architects)
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Centennial plans 190 affordable rentals in Florida City
    Swire Properties' Kieran Bowers and the current Mandarin Hotel supertall at 500 Brickell Key Avenue (Getty, Swire Properties, Google Maps)
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.