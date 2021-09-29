South Florida by the numbers: Stars need houses too

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

Crypto may be the hot new commodity in town, but South Florida real estate will always be the top choice for celebrities of all genres and generations. Actors, musicians, and models are drawn to the Magic City and its charms just as much as the rest of us, and fancy hotel suites can only satisfy for so long. While Miami Beach’s North Bay Road and Palm Beach’s North End remain historic favorites, today’s crop of luminaries are also branching out into emerging neighborhoods like Bay Point and downtown Miami, underscoring the region’s evolution and maturity. We reach for the stars — and their humble new abodes — in this month’s “South Florida by the numbers.”

$35.4 million

Price paid by “Rocky” and “Rambo” star Sylvester Stallone for a North End mansion in Palm Beach in December. Built in 2014, the estate includes three separate structures: the main house, a guest house and a guest pavilion, with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, views of the water, and more than 250 feet of sandy beachfront. [TheRealDeal]

10,416

Square footage of a Bay Point mansion recently purchased by singer Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner for $11 million. The house, which includes six bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms on a 0.4-acre lot, was once owned by legendary Cuban-American musician Willy Chirino. [TheRealDeal]

(Page) Six

First news outlet to report model Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber’s $9.6 million purchase of a North Bay Road home (but its original report did not identify the house or price.) The five-bedroom, 3,800-square-foot house was built in 1955 and includes a pool and more than 100 feet of water frontage. [TheRealDeal]

One Thousand (Museum)

Downtown Miami luxury condo tower where reggaeton singer, songwriter and rapper Nicky Jam recently purchased a unit for $6 million. The half-floor condo features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, Italian walk-in closets, Crestron home automation and lighting designed by German light designer Uli Petzold. With this purchase, Mr. Jam (real name Nick Rivera Caminero) becomes neighbors with soccer legend David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in the Zaha Hadid-designed building. [TheRealDeal]

240

Feet of water frontage at the former “guest estate” of Miami icons Emilio and Gloria Estefan, which recently sold for $35 million. The house at 1 Star Island Drive sits atop 58,332 square feet of prime waterfront land, and had been the Estefans’ guest home for more than 20 years. The main house is a sprawling, two-story Floridian-style home, featuring five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bath. [TheRealDeal]

