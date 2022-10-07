Open Menu

Condo sale prices continue to climb in September

Top sales ranged from $1.7M to $19.5M

Oct.October 07, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
One Thousand Museum, Regalia, Gables Club Tower II, Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences, Jade Signature (Google Maps)

South Florida luxury condo buyers continued to push sale prices upwards in September, as the stock market wavered and seasons turned.

Top condo sales for September totaled $185.3 million, up from August’s $145.5 million and July’s 104.5 million, but still down from June’s $219.1 million.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show September’s sale prices for the top 44 condos ranged from $1.7 million to $19.5 million, compared to August’s range of $1.3 million to $12.5 million.

A $19.5 million sale at One Thousand Museum in Miami delivered the highest price in August. Julian Johnston with Corcoran had the listing for unit PH-57 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

A $15 million sale at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach, snagged second place — with Compass agents on both sides of the deal. Matthew Dugow represented the seller for unit PH5503 at 16901 Collins Avenue. Chad Carroll worked with the buyer.

September’s top 44 sales averaged $4.2 million, $1 million more than August’s average of $3.2 million and July’s average of $2.6 million, but below June’s average of $4.8 million.

The average price per square foot came to $1,449, and ranged from $419 to $3,625. In August, the average was $1,260 per square foot. In July, the average price per square foot was $1,070, and $1,684 in June.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 44 sales for September:

Most expensive

One Thousand Museum, 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, unit PH-57 | 116 days on the market | $19.5M | $2,120 psf | Listing agent: Julian Johnston with Corcoran | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Carbonel, 901 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 2406 | 1 day on the market | $1.7M | $849 psf | Listing agent: Damaso Medina with Capital International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Julio Oliveira with Elite International Realty

Most days on market

Porsche Design Tower, 18555 Collins Avenue, unit 1701 | 846 days on the market | $5.8M | $1,384 psf | Listing agent: Heloisa Arazi with AMG International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Allison Turk with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Fewest days on market

Fewest days on market
Akoya, 6365 Collins Avenue, unit 1201 | 1 day on the market | $2.5M | $1,420 psf | Listing agent: Estevam Hirschbruch with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Andres Fernandez with Miami Rent-Sell Property Management

Read more




    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondosFisher Islandkey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountyMonthly Condo SalesSouth Beachsunny isles beachsurfsidew south beach

