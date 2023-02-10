Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Miami-Dade County condo sales totaled $442 million in the first month of the year, amid a slowdown in the national housing market in the wake of higher interest rates.

Brokers closed 637 condo sales in January totaling $442 million, MLS data from Redfin shows. Sale prices ranged from $105,000 to $17 million, with a median sale price of $398,000. The price per square foot ranged from $127 to $3,161, with a median of $418 per square foot.

It’s a mixed start, since in December 867 sales closed totaling $572 million. The median sale price rose in January from $360,000 in December. The median price per square foot also rose in January, from $378 in December.

Unit 201 at Arte Surfside, at 8955 Collins Avenue, clinched the title of priciest sale in January. Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis, both with Douglas Elliman, had the listing. Ohad Fisherman with Societe Real Estate represented the buyer in the $17 million deal, which breaks down to $2,437 per square foot. The condo spent 671 days on the market.

The sale price is $4 million less than December’s top sale at Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club, at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside. Unit S-607 fetched $21 million — or $5,319 per square foot — after spending 101 days on the market, punctuating a strong end to 2022.

The least expensive January sale was for a condo at Providence at Doral, where unit 1306 at 5300 Northwest 87th Avenue traded for $105,000, according to Redfin. George Assal with ASLO Real Estate had the listing, and Jake Little with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer. The condo sold for $149 per square foot.

Most Expensive

Arte Surfside, 8955 Collins Avenue, unit 201 | Price $17,000,000 | $2,437 psf | Year built: 2019 | Listing agents: Dina Goldentayer and Miltiadis Kastanis, both with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Ohad Fisherman with Societe Real Estate | Days on market: 671

Least Expensive

Providence at Doral, 5300 Northwest 87th Avenue, unit 1306 | Price $105,000 | $149 psf | Year built: 2008 | Listing agent: George Assal with ASLO Real Estate | Buyer’s agent: Jake Little with Coldwell Banker | Days on market: 255

Highest Price Per Square Foot

Fisher Island, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6823 | Price $15,500,000 | $3,161 psf | Year built: 2019 | Listing agents: Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty | Days on market: 186

Lowest Price Per Square Foot

Buckley Towers, 1351 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, Unit 1125E | Price $145,000 | $127 psf | Year built: 1969 | Listing agent: Veronica Crego-Flores with Genstone Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Colin with Luxe Properties | Days on market: 183

Newest Condo

Fusion at the Grove, 2841 Southwest 27th Street, Unit A | Price $850,000 | Price per square foot not provided | Year built: 2022 | Listing agent: Elena Kemper with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty | Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Perez-Baez with Charleemax Realtors | Days on market: 86

Oldest Condo

Arvilla, 1117 Euclid Avenue, unit 102 | Price $380,000 | $495 psf | Year built: 1925 | Listing agents: Irene Arditi and Nicolas Bailleul with New Wave Realty | Days on market: 147