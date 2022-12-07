Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sales continued sliding in November — but only slightly.

Top condo sales for November totaled $143.4 million, down from October’s total of $157.2 million and from September’s $185.3 million. But November’s sales were nearly on par with August’s $145.5 million in top sales.

Multiple Listing Service data from condo.com show November’s sale prices for the top 42 condos ranged from $1 million to $11 million. By comparison, October sale prices for the top 45 condos ranged from $1.4 million to $11.2 million, and September’s ranged from $1.7 million to $19.5 million.

Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach brought in the biggest sale price last month. Unit 4207 at 17901 Collins Avenue fetched $11 million. Marla Cohen had the listing, and Adriana Vargas Hernandez represented the buyer. Both agents are with Acqualina Realty.

A Fisher Island sale, once again, took second place. Unit 7431 at 7431 Fisher Island in Miami Beach brought in $9.3 million. Dora Puig with Luxe Living Realty represented the seller. Maria Oneide Gioia with Luxury Living Realty worked with the buyer.

In October, Fisher Island sales took both first and second place.

November’s top 42 sales averaged $3.4 million, slightly lower than October’s average of $3.5 million. By comparison, September’s average was $4.2 million.

The average price per square foot in November came to $1,191, and ranged from $583 to $2,264. October averaged $1,333, and September averaged $1,449 per square foot.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 42 sales for November:



Most expensive

Estates at Acqualina, 17901 Collins Avenue, unit 4207 | 42 days on the market | $11M | $1,973 psf | Listing agent: Marla Cohen with Acqualina Realty | Buyer’s agent: Adriana Vargas Hernandez with Acqualina Realty

Least expensive

Club at Brickell Bay, 1200 Brickell Bay Drive, unit 3901 | 36 days on the market | $1M | $904 psf | Listing agent: Jessica Bechard with Homeland Capital Realty | Buyer’s agent: Yesenia Garcia with Homeland Capital Realty

Key Colony, 141 Crandon Boulevard, unit 240 | 32 days on the market | $1M | $583 psf | Listing agent: Pity Betancourt with BHHS EWM Realty | Buyer’s agent: Pedro Mingo with Unique International Properties

Most days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, 4701 North Meridian Avenue, unit 221 | 942 days on the market | $5M | $1,531 psf | Listing agent: Juan Carlos Pagan with HAUS Realty

Fewest days on market

Reach Condo, 68 Southeast Sixth Street, unit 3103 | 3 days on the market | $1.8M | $952 psf | Listing agent: Juliana Savoia with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Alex Alexandrov with Compass Florida

