Open Menu

Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom

Residents such as Tommy Hilfiger and Greg Norman are buying and selling properties weeks apart, often switching towns

Miami /
Jun.June 15, 2021 08:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)

Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)

South Florida’s luxury real estate market has seen a huge jump in sales over the past year, as the uber-wealthy continue to move from high-tax states. In turn inventory has declined and homeowners are cashing out.

Seasoned veterans like Steve Wynn and Todd Michael Glaser have dominated recent headlines by flipping properties, but “a new breed of buyer” in South Florida also has emerged. Some buyers, including athletes, executives and celebrities like Tommy Hilfiger, are trading not just homes, but towns, moving to other parts of the tri-county region.

Ed Rabin, a former president of Hyatt Hotels, relocated from a condo at Miami Beach’s Apogee to a house in Palm Beach. Serena Williams moved to Jupiter after selling a house in Palm Beach Gardens for $2.8 million in January.

Similarly, fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, handbag designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, sold their waterfront Golden Beach mansion for $27.5 million in May, then purchased a waterfront home in Palm Beach for $21 million shortly after.

Yet, some buyers even stay in the same building, like Pierre Brondeau, who moved up a few floors at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island. Former tennis No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and ex-NBA player David Lee did the same.

“I see three, four, five transactions with the same clients,” Stacy Robbins of Stacy Robins Companies said. “It’s a new breed of buyer in Miami.”

Robins, who helped Rabin sell his Miami Beach condo, said that a main factor in her clients’ decision to switch locations is lifestyle fit. For those who like the nightlife and culture South Florida has to offer, Miami Beach may satisfy their needs, while those who prefer a more quiet life might find Palm Beach to be just the right speed.

Longtime film and television producer Douglas Cramer moved across Biscayne Bay. Cramer and his husband traded their La Gorce Island property in Miami Beach for a home in Miami’s Morningside, while Richard Wackenhut uprooted from Palm Beach to Boca Raton.

Robins compared the housing market to the stock market, with some homebuyers expanding their portfolios. More is to come, she said.

Nutrition power couple Roger and Sloan Barnett have been assembling a collection of South Florida homes this year. In April, the couple purchased a Coconut Grove mansion for close to $46 million, and a Star Island mansion for $38 million. They sold their unit on Fisher Island for $23 million in May, four months after buying it.

“Some [buyers] want to be close to the action,” said Joanna Jimenez of Compass. “For others, waterfront property is more important.”

Robins also attributes the steady stream of deals to out-of-town buyers who may be used to owning properties around the country. “New Yorkers are used to leaving the city,” and enjoying beach getaways in the Hamptons or other nearby places, while still enjoying everyday city life, Robins said.

Faced with little inventory, some buyers are choosing teardowns or lots, aiming to build their dream home. While they wait, they’ll pick up a smaller house or a condo.

Music executive Tommy Mottola and his wife, Thalía, a singer and actress, bought a La Gorce Island teardown about two weeks after flipping their Surfside condo, having lived in it for less than a year.

Financier Gary Siegler, too, scored a renovation project after buying a Miami Beach teardown for $8.3 million. Days earlier, he sold an Indian Creek home for $27.9 million.

Out of town buyers are pushing pricing up, in some cases leaving sellers with few options of where they can move.

In the first quarter of 2021, residential sales volume in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $15.8 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

“Locals are taking advantage of the market by selling and moving,” said Danny Hertzberg, of The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker. Hertzberg represented a seller who flipped a waterfront Venetian Islands home in February.

Gary Pohrer, a top agent in Palm Beach, said he now has to find homes for his sellers before getting their listings, as a result of the huge decline in inventory. Off-market deals also abound.

Prime 112 restaurateur Myles Chefetz sold his waterfront Venetian Islands home on a 17,000-square-foot lot in an off-market deal in April, and bought a non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home on a nearly 9,000-square-foot lot in May.

Former pro golfer Greg Norman also downsized with the recent sale of his 32,000-square-foot Palm Beach Gardens estate. He and his wife Kiki bought a 11,837-square-foot mansion in Jupiter.

“We’re seeing a reshuffling in markets,” Hertzberg said. “If I had to guess, I think in 12 to 16 months, many people who came will sell their homes to find neighborhoods that are a better fit.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Broward CountyCelebrity Real Estatecondoshome salesMiami-Dade Countypalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Daniel Humm and 40 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Swiss chef Daniel Humm scoops Greenwich Village co-op from Chipotle founder
    Swiss chef Daniel Humm scoops Greenwich Village co-op from Chipotle founder
    HFZ’s Ziel Feldman with the Shore Club (Getty, Facebook via Shore Club)
    A win by losing: Failure to score financing gets HFZ off hook for project
    A win by losing: Failure to score financing gets HFZ off hook for project
    Rapper Iggy Azalea with her new Hidden Hills property (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)
    Iggy Azalea feuds with her new neighbor in Hidden Hills
    Iggy Azalea feuds with her new neighbor in Hidden Hills
    Nick Mastroianni II sold the property back to the sellers at a small profit (Google Maps, Nicholas Mastroianni)
    Seller’s remorse: Nick Mastroianni returns Jupiter mansion
    Seller’s remorse: Nick Mastroianni returns Jupiter mansion
    Last year more people relocated to ZIP codes with lower home values and more space. (Getty)
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    Long-distance movers found cheaper and larger homes in 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.