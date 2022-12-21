Open Menu

Tech mogul buys One Thousand Museum penthouse for $18M

Combined unit spans 9,200 sf, last sold for $10.4M in 2019

Miami /
Dec.December 21, 2022 03:35 PM
By Kate Hinsche
1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami with Moisey Uretsky (Google Maps, Getty)

Tech entrepreneur Moisey Uretsky dropped $18.3 million on a penthouse at One Thousand Museum in Miami.

Records show Uretsky bought combined units 5401 and 5402 at the condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard from 1KM5 LLC, a Delaware entity. The true seller is unknown.

Douglas Elliman’s Lourdes Alatriste represented both the buyer and the seller.

Uretsky is the founder and CEO of Statype, a Miami-based data software startup. Prior to Statype, Uretsky co-founded DigitalOcean, a New York-based cloud services company that went public last year. According to his LinkedIn, Uretsky is also an investor in several other tech companies, and a co-founder of the homebuilder Welcome Homes.

One Thousand Museum PH (Legendary Productions)

One Thousand Museum PH (Legendary Productions)

This One Thousand Museum penthouse last sold for $10.4 million in 2019, records show. The condo spans 9,200 square feet, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, according to records. The listing shows the unit also includes a 1,200-square-foot terrace.

One Thousand Museum was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, who died in Miami Beach in 2016. The 62-story, 82-unit tower is known for its exoskeleton, and was completed in 2019. The team of developers included Gilberto Bomeny, Kevin Venger, Gregg Covin, Louis Birdman and Todd Glaser.

According to its website, amenities at the building include a pool, spa, fitness center, a rooftop helipad, a bank-style vault, and building scenting by New York-based olfactory consulting firm 12.29.

Since its completion, One Thousand Museum has attracted some of the biggest names in tech, entertainment, and sports.

David and Victoria Beckham bought a full-floor unit for $19.8 million in 2020.

Philippe Kalifa, a Miami restaurateur, bought a condo for $6.9 million in April.

Tech founder and Forbes 30 Under 30 member Lucy Guo bought a unit for $6.7 million in January.

Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony bought a unit in the building for $11 million last year.

More recently, Robert Rivani’s Black Lion bought the building’s restaurant space for $6.4 million. The eatery for the space has yet to be announced.




